Home Business Superbonus, towards the stop at the discount on the invoice and credit transfer
Business

Superbonus, towards the stop at the discount on the invoice and credit transfer

by admin
Superbonus, towards the stop at the discount on the invoice and credit transfer

MILANO – The government enacts a massive restriction on building bonuses. The decree law just approved by the council of ministers provides for a total stop to the credit assignment and allo invoice discount for new interventions. Since the entry into force of the decree, for the various building interventions (from renovations to energy efficiency, from facades to columns) “the use” of the two options provided in place of tax deductions is not permitted, i.e. transfer and discount, with the exception is interventions for which the Cila has already been presented.

See also  The first year after the transition period of the new asset management regulations: More than 15,000 bank wealth management products broke the net and exceeded 1,000 - WSJ

You may also like

Bard mistakes frequently, Google asks employees to use...

Resolution 40 of 02/01/2023 – Concession of lease...

Fin+Tech, here are the 14 startups selected for...

Nigeria: trials of the new Lagos metro line...

Munger’s 2023 Shareholder Meeting Record: Investing in China...

Grillo: “Trial of Ciro? Already written. Di Maio-Giuda...

John Elkann ready to sell his newspapers: that’s...

“Each person contributes 2-4 hours”! After a $100...

Fondo GIS Dynamic Multi-Asset Fund: Opinions and Performance,...

Blanco and the roses of Sanremo. The prosecutor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy