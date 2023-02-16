A diet to fight prostate cancer? Yes, a green diet. «A patient following a diet rich in vegetables presents a 52% lower risk of cancer progression and a 53% lower risk of cancer recurrence». It is what emerges from one US study conducted on over 2,000 peoplewhich is presented at theAmerican Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (Asco Gu).

At the event that opens today in San Francisco, the most important international meeting on genitourinary neoplasmsalso participate in the Italian Society of Uro-oncology (Sure). «The study of colleagues from overseas opens new possible perspectives on the dietary recommendations of patients – he claims Sergio Bracardanational president Siuro – In total there are more than 564,000 men in Italy who live after a diagnosis of prostate cancer and their number is constantly growing. It is therefore a very widespread disease and stopping the risk of progression must be our priority. However, further investigations are needed to verify in more detail which is the best diet which must contemplate a balance between the various macronutrients. For example, those who are undergoing hormonal therapy risk experiencing a strong loss of muscle massking. He therefore needs a protein diet and not just one rich in vegetables ». «More generally – continues Bracarda – dietary lifestyles are essential both before and after a diagnosis of genitourinary neoplasia. Several studies have already highlighted the role, in the onset of prostate cancer, of a diet particularly rich in saturated fats and an excessive consumption of red meat and dairy products. The same is true in renal cell carcinoma, where too much fat of animal origin can be a contributing cause of the disease. No clear scientific evidence has yet emerged for testicular and bladder tumors. Our advice to everyone, patient or not, is to follow a diet that is as varied and balanced as possible, with any specific recommendations. At the same time – urologists recommend – great attention must be paid to the control of body weight, another risk factor strictly connected to nutrition».

At the Asco Gu in San Francisco – explained by Siuro – the latest scientific evidence in the uro-oncological field produced by international medical-scientific research is illustrated. “There is important news on the advanced renal cell carcinoma, as well as urothelial and prostatic ones – highlights Bracarda – We also have updates of previous studies on castration resistant prostate cancer. They are then facing too new prognostic biomarkers, as well as the use of multimodal artificial intelligence».

«Innovation, technology and constant improvement in daily clinical practice have made it possible to achieve important results – the president remarks – The treatments are more effective and able to increase life expectancy even for the most serious and advanced forms of cancer. In fact, the latest data underline that in Italy we obtained a 5-year survival of over 80% for the four main urological malignancies: prostate, bladder, kidney and testicle. Hence the need to also address other aspects such as nutrition, or the preservation of a patient’s sexual and reproductive capacities”.

