ROMA – Unicredit returns to the market for the purchase of credits linked to the Superbonus and other building bonuses in Italy. And it does so with a very specific objective: to support operators who have completed the works and who need to transfer credits, having reached the fiscal capacity. Starting today, April 3, 2023, the bank explains in a note, it will in fact be possible to demobilize the credits already accrued by businesses, artisans and professionals against the discount on the invoice for expenses incurred in 2022. In this way the so-called ” exodati” will obtain the necessary liquidity to continue their activity.

The conditions for the purchase of tax credits by the credit institution have already been specified. The total amount of the credit for each file must in fact be greater than 10,000 and less than 600,000 euros. Furthermore, the file must be in possession of all the documentation required during the preliminary investigation, with sworn statements, certificates and approval of conformity for all types of intervention, as well as the univocal code.

Superbonus for the roof at the expense of a single owner, who should the invoices be addressed to? by Antonella Donati

March 31, 2023

The purchase, at new prices in line with the market, will be carried out by the securitization company of the EBS Finance Group, who will subsequently transfer them to third party customers. To this end, UniCredit has already finalized 6 agreements with major market players for the transfer of credits operating in various economic sectors (large distribution, fashion, healthcare, temporary employment agency activities, and energy production/distribution). But another 11 agreements should be in the pipeline, for a value that will allow for the progressive absorption of the tax credits that the bank will purchase from its customers, creating a “business-bank-business” system solution.

Superbonus for the roof at the expense of a single owner, who should the invoices be addressed to? by Antonella Donati

March 31, 2023

“This initiative is only the latest to testify to the ongoing support we provide to individuals and businesses committed to making our economy thrive”, said Andrea Orcel, at UniCredit. “The initiative will help businesses, professionals and artisans to free up fiscal space and obtain liquidity, an important element to return to the best operational and commercial capacity Small businesses are a fundamental part of our economy and I am therefore delighted to be able to add another initiative to our broader program of support to their favor,” Orcel stressed.