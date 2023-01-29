Home Business Suspected Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti prototype graphics card exposed, four-slot thick “behemoth”
Suspected Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti prototype graphics card exposed, four-slot thick "behemoth"

Blogger MEGAsizeGPU released a physical map of a four-slot thick Nvidia public graphics card, calling it “4090Ti / Titan ada”.

IT Home has learned that there have been a lot of revelations about the RTX 4090 Ti before, saying that it has a larger volume and higher power consumption. The picture above is the first physical picture, which is expected to be a prototype card.

Previously, a netizen of chiphell exposed a suspected 900W four-slot thick Nvidia graphics card cooling module.

According to previous leaks, the Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti model will have 18176 CUDA cores, which is 11% more than the RTX 4090’s 16384 CUDA. At the same time, the RTX 4090 will be equipped with faster 24 Gbps 24GB GDDR6X memory, and the bandwidth will increase from 1 TB/s to 1.1 TB/s. In terms of performance, the RTX 4090 Ti will be 10% to 20% more powerful than the RTX 4090.


