Sustainable tourism, notices for the 25 million tender have been published

Sustainable tourism, public notices for the 25 million tender have been published

They have been published on the institutional website of the Ministry of Tourism Three alerts which follow the measures of the Ministerial Decree 5651/23 of 03/22/2023 containing “Applicative provisions for the allocation and disbursement of the resources allocated to the Fund established by article 1, paragraph 611, of the law of 29 December 2022, n. 197, intended for the strengthening of interventions aimed at promoting ecotourism and sustainable tourism” provided for by article 1, paragraph 611 of the budget law (law 29 December 2022, n. 197).

“A step forward for an increasingly sustainable tourism. Authoritative studies reveal how Italians, in their tourist choices, are also willing to pay a premiumprovided that green practices are recognizable and effective, for example by opting for accommodation facilities with environmental sustainability certification.

Sensitivity towards sustainability can also be seen on the corporate side. Indeed, Italy is ahead in adopting measures to limit the production of CO2 in the hospitality sector .And it achieved an abatement potential of 61% compared to 47% in Europe. Our notices therefore represent a concrete act that will help us promote initiatives in the territories aimed at tackling the phenomenon of tourist overcrowding, innovative and alternative tourist routes, and responding to the needs of tourists who are increasingly looking for quality and sustainable experiences”. Comment the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè.

Three notices published

They are addressed to structures receptive including non-entrepreneurial ones, and to tourist enterprises better specified within the individual Notices and are capable of: carrying out interventions useful for the conception, creation, promotion, enhancement of projects that encourage more sustainable tourism; obtain the sustainability certification; create the list of bodies accredited to issue the certifications referred to in the previous point.

The measure intends to pursue three aims: to strengthen the great cultural destinations through the promotion of forms of sustainable tourism, the reduction of tourist overcrowding, the creation of innovative tourist itineraries and the seasonal adjustment of tourism; favor the ecological transition in tourism, with actions to promote intermodal tourism according to the strategies for reducing emissions for tourism; support accommodation facilities and tourist businesses in activities useful for obtaining sustainability certifications.

Applications must be submitted online

The Fund will have a multi-year value on three-year period 2023-2025 and a total endowment of 25 million euros allocated to the various interventions referred to in the previous point. Applications for participation may be submitted by subjects in possession of the requisites through the IT platform specially created by the Ministry. In order to illustrate the functioning of the aforementioned platform and provide the elements useful for a full and informed participation in the measure, the Ministry of Tourism will organize a Webinar in data June 27, 2023 of which a specific communication will follow on the institutional website of the Ministry of Tourism.

