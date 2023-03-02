The reinsurance company Swiss Re officially inaugurates its new Italian headquarters today. Located in Milan, in Piazza Vetra, it is located in a recently redeveloped building that will house all the entities of the Swiss Re Group in Italy.

“With the opening of the new headquarters, we demonstrate our commitment to the Italian market,” says Daniela D’Andrea, CEO of Swiss Re Italia. “Finally, after a long period of temporary offices, we are entering our new home, with modern offices, common areas for team building, creativity rooms and many other environments that will allow for better organization of work, making the presence in the office more efficient and more dynamic . Furthermore – continues D’Andrea – the choice of Milan allows us to be closer to the market and to our main interlocutors, as well as at a shorter distance from the headquarters in Zurich. With this ‘move’ a new phase opens with excellent prospects for Italy”.