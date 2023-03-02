Home Business Swiss Re: inaugurated today the new headquarters in Milan, a new phase opens with excellent prospects for Italy
Business

Swiss Re: inaugurated today the new headquarters in Milan, a new phase opens with excellent prospects for Italy

by admin
Swiss Re: inaugurated today the new headquarters in Milan, a new phase opens with excellent prospects for Italy

The reinsurance company Swiss Re officially inaugurates its new Italian headquarters today. Located in Milan, in Piazza Vetra, it is located in a recently redeveloped building that will house all the entities of the Swiss Re Group in Italy.

“With the opening of the new headquarters, we demonstrate our commitment to the Italian market,” says Daniela D’Andrea, CEO of Swiss Re Italia. “Finally, after a long period of temporary offices, we are entering our new home, with modern offices, common areas for team building, creativity rooms and many other environments that will allow for better organization of work, making the presence in the office more efficient and more dynamic . Furthermore – continues D’Andrea – the choice of Milan allows us to be closer to the market and to our main interlocutors, as well as at a shorter distance from the headquarters in Zurich. With this ‘move’ a new phase opens with excellent prospects for Italy”.

See also  Over 300 billion yuan of burden reduction, more than 500 billion yuan of loans, Shanghai's rescue policy to help enterprises accelerate implementation - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Tian Suning of AsiaInfo: Co-constructing a 5G exclusive...

BYD’s sales of new energy vehicles in February...

Polls, two parties fly and one collapses. The...

“Elly I’m busy, I have to go to...

Dividends: outlook for Italy and the world after...

The new energy vehicle market collectively recovered in...

Bonaccini: RAI cut? I don’t know anything, ask...

Migrant massacre, Elly Schlein on the attack: “Piantedosi...

Aston Martin: profitability estimates improve for 2023, stock...

Tesla up 70% year-to-date, can the trend continue?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy