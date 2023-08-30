Symposium on Supporting Chongqing’s Financial Center and Modernization Held in Beijing

Symposium on Supporting Chongqing to Build a Western Financial Center and Helping Modernize Chongqing to Build a Financial System Held in Beijing

On the morning of August 30, a symposium was held in Beijing to discuss supporting Chongqing in building a financial center in the west and helping modernize its financial system. The meeting aimed to deepen central-local cooperation, implement national strategies, and jointly build the western financial center to contribute to the modernization of Chongqing.

The symposium was attended by Yuan Jiajun, the Municipal Party Secretary, who delivered a speech. Pan Gongsheng, Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Li Yunze, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the State Administration of Financial Regulation, and Yi Huiman, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, also delivered speeches. The Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua hosted the meeting.

During the meeting, strategic cooperation agreements were signed between the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government and financial institutions to jointly build the Western Financial Center.

Yuan Jiajun expressed gratitude to the financial management department of the State Council and various financial institutions for their support to Chongqing’s development. He emphasized that building the western financial center is a major mission for Chongqing and an important guarantee for implementing national strategies. He highlighted Chongqing’s efforts in enhancing financial agglomeration, serving the real economy, promoting financial innovation, and opening up the financial sector. Yuan Jiajun called for increased support from the financial management department and financial institutions, emphasizing the role of cooperation in achieving mutual benefit and win-win results.

Pan Gongsheng pledged the support of the People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange in promoting Chongqing’s economic growth, financing technology-based enterprises, green financial reform, and the Western Land-Sea New Corridor. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining regional economic and financial stability and promoting a housing system that combines rental and sales.

Li Yunze stressed the importance of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle in driving the country’s high-quality development. The State Administration of Financial Supervision will work to promote financial supply-side structural reforms, facilitate the opening up of the financial industry, and support the reform and development of the financial industry in Chongqing.

Yi Huiman highlighted the efforts of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in supporting Chongqing’s enterprises through the capital market. The commission has implemented various policies and measures to facilitate regional equity markets, public offering REITs, and cross-border investment of private equity funds. He added that the commission is currently promoting a package of policy measures to activate the capital market.

The symposium provided a platform for dialogue between Chongqing and financial institutions, aiming to strengthen cooperation and support Chongqing in its journey towards becoming a modern financial center in the west.

