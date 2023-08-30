Heilongjiang Provincial Political Consultative Conference Holds Special Democratic Life Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Ideology

Heilongjiang Provincial Political Consultative Conference Party Group Holds Special Democratic Life Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Socialist Ideology

According to the unified deployment of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee, the Heilongjiang Provincial Political Consultative Conference Party Group held a special democratic life meeting on the 30th. The meeting focused on learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics. The goal was to strengthen party spirit, emphasize practice, and make new achievements.

During the meeting, the party group discussed the general requirements of learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements. The members also emphasized the importance of casting a strong foundation, tempering character, and strengthening loyalty. They expressed their commitment to promoting development, practicing the purpose of benefiting the people, and being honest and upright.

The main purpose of the meeting was to promote work, examine problems, and do a good job of rectification. Through deep analysis and discussion, the party members and cadres of the provincial CPPCC aimed to further unify their thinking, will, and actions. They firmly supported the “two establishments” and resolutely aimed to achieve “two maintenance,” contributing wisdom and strength to the comprehensive construction of Longjiang as a modern socialist country.

The Chairman of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Party Secretary, Lan Shaomin, presided over the meeting and made a concluding speech. Party members Li Haitao, Hao Huilong, Han Lihua, and Zhang Yazhong were also in attendance. Comrades from the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision and the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee provided guidance during the meeting.

The party group of the Provincial CPPCC attached great importance to the success of this special democratic life meeting. They prepared extensively, formulating plans, organizing study sessions and seminars, soliciting opinions, conducting in-depth talks, and carefully writing inspection materials and personal speech outlines.

During the meeting, the implementation of the rectification measures from the 2022 Provincial CPPCC Party Group Democratic Life Meeting was reported. Lan Shaomin conducted a comparative inspection and set an example by engaging in self-criticism. Other members of the party group and team also conducted comparative inspections, with everyone critically analyzing their roles and responsibilities, and providing suggestions for improvement.

In his concluding speech, Lan Shaomin emphasized the significance of the democratic life meeting. He commended the participants for their seriousness, solemnity, and frankness during the mutual criticism session. He highlighted the importance of using this meeting as an opportunity to strengthen political loyalty, deepen understanding of Xi Jinping’s ideology, and further improve the quality and efficiency of the CPPCC’s work.

Lan Shaomin called for the democratic life meeting to motivate a self-revolution within the party group. He emphasized the need to establish problem awareness, focus on rectification, and strengthen the performance of duties. He also stressed the importance of deeper internalization and transformation of theoretical knowledge, as well as the role of specialized consultation agencies in contributing to the high-quality development of Longjiang.

The special democratic life meeting of the Heilongjiang Provincial Political Consultative Conference Party Group was seen as a success in promoting unity, self-reflection, and dedication to serving the people. The meeting demonstrated the party’s commitment to implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology and contributing to the comprehensive construction of Longjiang as a modern socialist country.