Tariff conflict at the railways: No rapprochement — EVG ultimatum expired

EVG and Deutsche Bahn struggled to find a solution until late Thursday evening. The group wanted to prevent the 50-hour warning strike in the next week – but the attempt failed. The EVG gave until 12 noon for a new offer, but now the deadline has passed.

Deutsche Bahn and EVG have not yet come to an agreement. The union is maintaining its 50-hour warning strike from Sunday evening to Tuesday evening. Long-distance traffic will be completely stopped during this time, reports WELT reporter Farina Fichtner-Zenker.

IIn the collective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Bahn, there are still signs of a nationwide warning strike in the coming week. A Ultimatum of the railway union EVG for a new tariff offer from Deutsche Bahn expired at 12 noon on Friday without any recognizable approximation. The union had given the state-owned company time to adjust the offer in order to prevent a strike. Until recently, however, there was no sign of any rapprochement – it is therefore very likely that the Bahn on strike for 50 hours from Sunday evening becomes.

The EVG called on the employees to stop work from Sunday evening 10 p.m. to Tuesday evening 12 p.m. During this time, Deutsche Bahn will completely stop long-distance traffic. Even at DB Regio, hardly a train will run in the event of a strike.

On Thursday evening, both sides made short-term attempts to advance negotiations on new collective agreements. According to both sides, the railway failed in its attempt to avert the warning strike. EVG negotiator Kristian Loroch spoke on Friday night of “sham offers” from the employer. The ultimatum followed until Friday noon.

The main sticking point is currently the minimum wagewhich around 2,000 employees at DB can only achieve with bonuses. The ECG wants to include the statutory minimum wage of twelve euros in the tables first, so that all further negotiation results can then be calculated on the basis of this value. The railway has partially promised. However, she only wants to clarify later in the negotiations whether all collective bargaining results actually come as increases in the tables or are paid via allowances.

Overall, the EVG is negotiating for 180,000 employees at DB and a further 50,000 at other railway companies.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

