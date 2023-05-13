Google releases AI that generates music: just text input is enough

After showing a demo of the future AI integration in the Google search engine and making myriads of announcements at the 2023 edition of the I/O event, BigG has once again attracted attention in this field due to the release of the AI ​​that can generate music.

Actually, it hasn’t been long since we referred to the MusicLM project on these pages, but now the latter has also materialized in the hands of the first users. In this regard, as also reported by Engadget, the Mountain View company now allows you to register for put the text-to-music service to the test via Web, Android or iOS.

Interested users can register directly through the official MusicLM portal, even if pressing the “Get started” button informs you that, for now, everything is accessible only to a limited number of people. In fact, MusicLM is in the testing phase, but it is already possible for everyone to register on the waitlist (so as to receive future indications regarding “when it’s your turn”).

In any case, there are already trials of the service like the one done by TechCrunch on the Web, which you might want to take a look at if you’re interested in the whole thing. A practical example of input that can be given to AI is “EDM song in a light, upbeat, breezy style, great for dancing“. This is in fact one of the inputs used by the aforementioned portal. You can listen to the result on the TechCrunch website.

It should be specified, for the rest, that with this tool an artist’s voice cannot be generated, which should keep MusicLM a bit “away” from the “false AI hits” issues that have been causing so much discussion recently. Net of this, if you are interested in the project you can find more details on the official Google blog.