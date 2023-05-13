Home » Google releases AI that generates music: just text input is enough
Technology

Google releases AI that generates music: just text input is enough

by admin
Google releases AI that generates music: just text input is enough

After showing a demo of the future AI integration in the Google search engine and making myriads of announcements at the 2023 edition of the I/O event, BigG has once again attracted attention in this field due to the release of the AI ​​that can generate music.

Actually, it hasn’t been long since we referred to the MusicLM project on these pages, but now the latter has also materialized in the hands of the first users. In this regard, as also reported by Engadget, the Mountain View company now allows you to register for put the text-to-music service to the test via Web, Android or iOS.

Interested users can register directly through the official MusicLM portal, even if pressing the “Get started” button informs you that, for now, everything is accessible only to a limited number of people. In fact, MusicLM is in the testing phase, but it is already possible for everyone to register on the waitlist (so as to receive future indications regarding “when it’s your turn”).

In any case, there are already trials of the service like the one done by TechCrunch on the Web, which you might want to take a look at if you’re interested in the whole thing. A practical example of input that can be given to AI is “EDM song in a light, upbeat, breezy style, great for dancing“. This is in fact one of the inputs used by the aforementioned portal. You can listen to the result on the TechCrunch website.

It should be specified, for the rest, that with this tool an artist’s voice cannot be generated, which should keep MusicLM a bit “away” from the “false AI hits” issues that have been causing so much discussion recently. Net of this, if you are interested in the project you can find more details on the official Google blog.

See also  “More PlayStation 5 in stores” and no more crazy prices: Sony's promise for 2023

You may also like

The music version of ChatGPT is here! Google...

Fairphone launches its first full-face headphones, Fairbuds XL,...

Successor to Elon Musk’s Twitter post has been...

Rumor: Mortal Kombat 1 Details Leaked Online –...

VMware vRealize Operations: Warning of new IT vulnerability

See dinosaurs and angels?Supernatural events encountered by astronauts...

Junior startup promotes eco-awareness in elementary schools

The iOS version supports Matter smart home devices...

Product testers wanted: GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 5000E SSD

5th Open Search Symposium #ossym23 – Call for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy