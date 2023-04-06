There is also a lack of input support – there are no automatic calculators for the number of working days or the distance to work. If you don’t know, you might be overwhelmed. For example, a professionally used computer can be sold immediately, regardless of its value. The tax fox does not point this out prominently. Only in the explanation menu you will find references to this. Anyone who overlooks this and writes off the computer over several years will not receive a warning. Even with the number of years for the depreciation of work equipment (“useful life”), no explanations are displayed. There are lists with the usual periods of use for a wide variety of work equipment. Also here: none!

Visually, the surface of the Steuerfuchs looks clear and withdrawn. Grey, white and green dominate. The fox head as a logo is already the most playful element of the entire online portal. Entry pages practically never appear overloaded. However, this is also an expression of the often missing help, explanations and advice.