Tax bills, here’s what to do if you lose the amnesty: mega discounts

New tax collection facility even if you have lost the amnesty

You have not yet submitted the regularization of the tax bills? It may not be too late yet. On 30 June the possibility of presenting the scrapping of folders ended, but there are still options for those who did not have time to present the amnesty.

The questions of scrapping of folders must receive a response from the Revenue Agency by 30 September. The response from the dealership it replaced Equitalia in 2017 it can come in different ways: the total acceptance of the application (scrapping all the folders), the rejection of the application or a partial acceptance, which will scrap only some folders.

READ ALSO: Swiss Re, 120 billion losses in six months. Natural disasters are expensive

Done this, as he writes ILoveTradingit will be up to the taxpayer to complete the next step, i.e. the payment of installments, as established by the request of the person concerned. The installments can go up to a maximum of 18, expiring between October 31st and November 30th and then returning every February 28th, May 31st, July 31st and November 30th, from 2024 to 2027. Missing even a single payment leads to immediate forfeiture of the benefit.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

