Towels are taken from deckchairs to Serbs in Greece Info

They removed towels, sunbeds and umbrellas from the beaches for tourists in Nea Kalikratia.

Tourists in Nea Kalikratia experienced this morning unpleasant surprise when they saw that deckchairs, umbrellas and towels which they left early in the morning on the beach to save a spot for later, are no longer there.

As can be seen in the video posted in the Facebook group “Live from Greece”, several workers in orange vests on the beach were cleaning everything in front of them.

“In Nea Kalikratia, they are taking all the sunbeds and unopened umbrellas from the beach which the tourists left in the morning to save space for them to come later! I assume that this must no longer be done, but the road underfoot, all the equipment and at least one person to sit until the others arrive,” wrote the member who posted this video.

“Nea Kalikratia, the municipal authorities just picked up all the umbrellas and chairs, from the beach where there is no one, and the trash and old slippers are spread out on the beach, it’s a shame and shame to know that you don’t leave things behind,” warned the page Greece info.

In the comments, it turned out that people still support this action of the city authorities, and condemn the habit of tourists to take up seats with towels. In Greece, the so-called “Towel Movement” has been current for some time, i.e. the protests of the local population in Greece demonstrating against restaurateurs and companies that occupy space on beaches with sunbeds, it has spread from the popular tourist island of Paros to other islands and beaches throughout Greece. .

“The beaches were so full of furniture that many people who didn’t want to sit on a bed or in a chair had no other place to sunbathe,” said one of the organizers of the movement, Eleni Adrianopoulou.

Demonstrators say that prices for two sunbeds and an umbrella often go up to 100 euros per day, and that in many cases companies expand far beyond the agreed area of ​​the beach, leaving little space for those who want to lay down a towel and sunbathe for free.

