Fiscal delegation, the full text of the law on Affaritaliani.it

It will be structured in four parts, with 22 articles in all, the enabling law on tax reform that the government has almost completed to bring it to the council of ministers, if there are no hitches, next week.

With the delegation, the executive headed by Giorgia Meloni he asked Parliament for 24 months to rethink Italian taxes in an overall way, from Irpef which is reduced to three rates to Ires which instead splits in two. Not only that: in the intentions of the executive there is also the commitment to strengthen the Statute of taxpayer rights, simplify “declaratory, assessment, collection and litigation procedures”, restructure “administrative and penal sanctions” and finally reorder the rules in single texts.

Affaritaliani.it publishes an exclusive preview of the complete text of the draft of the tax delegation that will enter the Council of Ministers

