requirements

Applicants who are accepted in the selection process without any exclusion situation.

Documentation to present

The specified in the general bases of the calls (Annex 1, II Phase of competition, point 14).

Models:

Documents related to the procedure:

Maximum term

10 working days from the day after the publication of the final lists of admitted and excluded on the IBSALUT website (10/03/2023 – 23/03/2023).

Form of presentation

In accordance with the provisions of article 16.4 of Law 39/2015, of 1 October, on the common administrative procedure of public administrations, you can carry out this procedure through one of the following channels (among others ):

a) Electronically (*mandatory for subjects obliged to relate electronically with administrations by article 14.2 and 3 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, and optional for natural persons), by “clicking” on the “Access to the telematic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected]

b) In person (only for natural persons), at any of the registration offices of the Autonomous Administration, of the General Administration of the State, of the other autonomous communities or of the entities that make up the Local Administration. You can consult the addresses of all the offices of the Autonomous Administration.

c) In addition, you can also send the documentation by post (only for natural persons). In this case, you must present the documents in an open envelope, so that the staff of the Post Office can indicate, by means of the official stamp, the place, the date and the exact time when it was made the record These data will also be noted in the proof sheet of the presentation.

*The subjects referred to in sections 2 and 3 of article 14 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, are obliged to communicate through electronic means with the administrations, so , in accordance with the provisions of article 68.4 of the aforementioned Law, if any of these subjects submits their application in person, the public administration must require them to amend it by submitting it electronically.

Competent body for processing

General Management (IbSalut)

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Ibsalut Competitions and Competitions Service

C/ Gremi de Sabaters, 21, Polígon de Son Castelló.

Tel.: 971704422

([email protected])



Observations

The fact of appearing on the admitted list does not mean that the Administration recognizes that the candidate meets the requirements to participate in the corresponding selection process. If, before taking possession of the position obtained, it is verified that a candidate does not meet any of the requirements, he/she will lose all rights that may be derived from participating in this process.

Both the requirements and the merits must be prior to the deadline for submitting applications (23/01/2023). The merits that do not appear in the self-assessment or those that have been provided outside the established deadline will not be assessed.

If the applicant is excluded from the selection process, he must submit a refund request within ten calendar days (10/03/2023 – 19/03/2023) from the day after the date of the publication of the definitive list of excluded applicants. The registration fee will be returned whenever the exclusion is due to one of the causes established in the general rules.

Link for the return procedure: