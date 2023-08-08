Home » Tax on the extra profits of banks, how the maxi levy on institutions works
Business

Tax on the extra profits of banks, how the maxi levy on institutions works

by admin
Tax on the extra profits of banks, how the maxi levy on institutions works

MILANO – It was the surprise of the council of ministers who passed the last two decrees before the summer break: the extra profit tax made by banks thanks to interest rate hikes. But how will the measure developed by the government work?

Credit The interest rate race makes the banks rich, 11 billion in 6 months Andrea Greco 05 August 2023

To begin with, it will not, strictly speaking, be a tax on profits. The

See also  The Audi advertisement endorsed by Andy Lau was accused of plagiarizing FAW-Audi related videos, and the advertising company involved promised to compensate the loss.

You may also like

Excellence with Autism – When the perceived disadvantage...

BioNTech closes in the red by 190 million,...

Moody’s Considers Downgrading Credit Ratings of Major US...

The resignation of CFO Zach Kirkhorn was textbook-like

Proud Puerto Rican Pilot Fulfills Dream of Flying...

Sting to the banks, Giorgetti deserts the conference....

Persistently high inflation above 6 percent is slowing...

Bills, Arera: the stoppage in the flooded municipalities...

Dax expected lower at start

William Friedkin is dead, farewell to the director...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy