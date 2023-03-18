Meloni government towards zero VAT on primary goods and 10% on mineral water

“We have four VAT rates. The 4% cannot be touched, the 5 and 10 can”. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo interviewed by Il Sole 24 Ore regarding the products that could be covered by zero VAT in the context of the tax reform. “Today a bottle of water has 22%, it can be brought back to 10%. You can revisit the rate for meat and fish. Or even think of a zero rate for children’s products or basic goods necessity,” he added.

Go into detail La Stampa: “Another delicate issue, the so-called pruning of deductions, over 620 for a value that the Revenue Agency estimates at around 82 billion. PIn this way, the government counts on obtaining the necessary resources to reduce the Irpef rates from 4 to 3″. medical expenses and education. “On tax expenditures we must focus on the part of direct taxes, in which we have deductions, allowances and tax credits”, added the deputy minister”.

But there is controversy over the review of sanctions. “If the taxpayer declares everything but is unable to pay, administrative sanctions are enough”, says Leo. The oppositions are on the attack and the former socialist minister Rino Formica in an interview with La Stampa says: “A reform under the banner of “go ahead, there’s bread for everyone”, everyone has their own reduction: a bluster with vague outlines. And the vagueness serves to create a condition in which everyone can keep their hands free since it will take years and years to eventually approve the reform. It will be a pastime to show that Parliament is doing something”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

