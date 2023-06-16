Home » Taxes – budget for travel of the Bundestag already exhausted
Business

Taxes – budget for travel of the Bundestag already exhausted

by admin
Taxes – budget for travel of the Bundestag already exhausted

Two Members of Parliamentdts

.

Berlin (dts news agency) – The budget for business trips by members of the German Bundestag for the financial year 2023 is exhausted after just a few months. This is reported by “Bild” (Saturday edition), citing a letter from Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) to the parliamentary groups.

According to this, 90 percent of the budget for business trips had already been spent or planned for on May 25. The Bundestag administration confirmed that the budget for business trips was “as of now, around 90 percent has been spent on completed business trips or planned for future business trips that have already been approved”. A total of around 4.14 million euros were planned for 2023 in the federal budget for parliamentary travel funds, of which 763,000 euros for individual business trips, 2,812,000 euros for delegation trips by committees and 567,000 euros for delegation trips by parliamentary groups. The travel costs for the current year are significantly higher than in previous years: from October 2019 to September 2021, only 1.87 million euros were planned for travel by MEPs.

HOME PAGE

See also  Intriguing timing: What's the secret behind the Israeli president's visit to the US? | Politics | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Renewable energy at a turning point

Volkswagen Group: Now every brand gets its profit...

Credit Agricole invests in Damman Freres teas from...

Politics – Pro Asyl warns the Greens of...

Resolution 29 of 06/12/2023 – Opinion for the...

Germany: Hardly any money for schools, roads, hospitals...

Open Fiber beats cash. And ask the government...

FI, Berlusconi: from Silvio to his brother Paolo....

Stimulate the vitality of the domestic market, the...

Rewe, Aldi & Co: Special offers and double-digit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy