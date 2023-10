ROMA – Bad news for Pippo Baudo (who denounces the «dictatorship of taxi drivers» in Rome) and for the thousands of uncomfortable people between Termini, Fiumicino airport, Milan, Turin, Naples.

The Meloni government decree – which should increase white cars – it is «unusable». Word of the mayor of the capital, Roberto Gualtieri, who vents on Sky Tg24.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook