Listen to the audio version of the article

TeamSystem, an Italian tech company that develops digital solutions for the business management of companies and professionals, announces the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of ITReview, a Padua-based company, since 2007 specialized in Business Intelligence and high-level technological consultancy. ITReview designs and implements solutions and architectures for Data Analytics and Data Integration, with the aim of offering its customers greater knowledge from data and improving the efficiency of decision-making processes.

This is an operation perfectly in line with TeamSystem’s development strategy, as it allows the company – which already invests more than 40 million euros per year in research and development – to expand its know-how relating to the Business Intelligence & Advanced Analytics. «Joining the TeamSystem group represents an opportunity for us to consolidate and accelerate our commitment to innovation in the technological field and to make it available to our customers», comments Andrea De Rossi, Cto of ITReview.

The acquisition of ITReview, an important reference on the national data scene, will also allow the company not only to improve its business units and its products thanks to the use of innovative skills in data management and analysis, but also to offer this type of service to the more than 1.7 million customers of its platform. “In recent years we have strongly focused on the implementation of a solid R&D strategy aimed at building a team of over 730 Software Engineers who continuously develop and update the best solutions for the digitization of SMEs and Italian professionals”, comments Tommaso Cohen , cfo and coo of TeamSystem. “This operation goes exactly in this direction because the exponential growth of data offers enormous opportunities for companies to rethink their governance, their products and production. Today, in fact, the data has assumed a fundamental importance in the decision-making process of those companies that want to ride the digital revolution and thanks to this acquisition we will be able to improve ourselves and adequately support those who want to undertake this path “.

For TeamSystem the transaction was managed by the management of M&A with the support of the lawyers Gerardo Carbonelli and Edoardo Marseglia of Gianni & Origoni for the legal area, while the financial due diligence was carried out with the support of EY. The sellers were assisted by Lca – Studio Legale and the lawyers Benedetto Lonato and Francesco Doria Lamba.