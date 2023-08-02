Home » Telefonica: buy UEFA 2024-27 TV rights in Spain
Telefonica: buy UEFA 2024-27 TV rights in Spain

Telefonica: buy UEFA 2024-27 TV rights in Spain

Spanish firm Telefonica has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and two other tournaments for the next three-year cycle starting with the 2024/2025 season.

The investment for the acquisition of these rights amounts to €320 million for each of the 2024/2025, 25/26 and 26/27 seasons. This significant investment reflects Telefonica’s commitment to providing high-quality sports content to its residential customers in the Spanish market.

The agreement, which will be formalized shortly, will allow Telefonica to offer all major European football competitions to its residential customers in the Spanish market. In addition, the deal also covers other tournaments, including the UEFA Youth League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

