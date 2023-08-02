Home » Robotic tentacles in the lungs: the breakthrough technology that could save the lives of cancer patients
Robotic tentacles in the lungs: the breakthrough technology that could save the lives of cancer patients

A team of researchers from the University of Leeds has developed tiny robotic tentacles that could revolutionize lung cancer treatment. As described in a study published in Naturethese devices travel through the bronchi to the periphery of the lungs, where they can detect and treat cancers in a minimally invasive way.

The robot has a diameter of only 2,4 mm and made with materials super soft, to adapt to the anatomy without causing damage. During the journey, the magnets continuously mold its shape according to the patient’s anatomy. This allows the device to reach deep into the lung, fup to 37% more compared to normal medical procedures.

Once you reach your destination, a built-in laser fiber it can provide localized treatment, selectively destroying cancer cells and preserving surrounding healthy tissue. The whole process monitored and controlled by a doctorwhich receives feedback on the position and shape of the robot in real time.

According to the researchers, this technology could transform lung cancer treatment, which currently relies on invasive and painful procedures such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The robot would deliver a precise and minimally invasive alternativewith fewer side effects.

“Our goal was, and , to bring healing aid with minimal pain to the patient” said Dr. Giovanni Pittiglio, co-author of the study. “Remote magnetic activation has allowed us to do this using ultra-soft tentacles that can reach deeper, molding to the anatomy and reducing trauma.”

Lung cancer is estimated to cause1.8 million deaths per year. Such technology could dramatically improve outcomes and quality of life for many patients. Having obtained promising results on cadavers, the Leeds team will now collect the data needed to initiate human trialswith the goal of bringing this revolutionary technology into clinical use.

