By now it is clear that the new Opposition Register it’s a disappointment. After an initial phase in which the illegal phone calls seemed to have subsided, they resumed. Scammers and call center pirates have regained confidence, having discovered that they are many and who should sanction them – the Privacy Guarantor – ttoo few in order to find all the crimes.
