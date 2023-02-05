Dominik Thiem talked about the race for the best tennis player of all time, claims that Grand Slams are the only important ones.

Source: Profimedia

Who is the best tennis player of all time? Novak Djokovic (35) i Rafael Nadal (36) will lead the fight to the end, while Roger Federer (41) has been written off. That’s what Dominic Tim says. The Austrian tennis player talked about the race for this prestigious title and with his statement he practically kicked out the Swiss. He is convinced that it will be a Serb or a Spaniard.

When asked about this, the Austrian gave an interesting answer.

“The Grand Slam titles should be the deciding criteria when talking about the best ever. They are the four most important tournaments in tennis. Everything else is fine, but it’s not the same. Slams count, so the best should probably be the one that has most Grand Slam cups“, He said The team that praised Roger earlier.

When it comes to Grand Slams, Novak and Rafa each have 22 titles, and Roger has 20 trophies. Given that it is Swiss player retired, it is clear that Serbian and Spanish aces have a chance to increase their account. Nole lifted his 22nd trophy in Melbourne and the battle for the 23rd trophy between the two is expected at Roland Garros. Both are currently recovering from injuries, with Nadal’s injury being more severe and requiring rest.