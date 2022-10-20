In September, Italy consumed a total of 25.9 billion kWh of electricity, a decrease of 3.9% compared to the same month in 2021. This is what Terna, the company that manages the national transmission grid, announces, according to of which in the first nine months of 2022, the demand for electricity in Italy is up by 1.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2021 (+ 0.5% the adjusted value).

In September 2022, 86.1% of the Italian electricity demand was met with the national production and for the remainder (13.9%) with the balance of energy exchanged with foreign countries. Net national production was 22.6 billion kWh, a decrease of 2.3% compared to September 2021. More specifically, renewable sources produced a total of 8.1 billion kWh (-2.1%) , covering a total of 31.1% of electricity demand, with the following variations compared to September last year: wind + 73.6%, photovoltaic + 1.7%, hydro -28.3% and geothermal -3.9% . The production of renewable sources was divided as follows in September: 29.6% photovoltaic, 25.8% hydro, 21.2% wind, 17.9% biomass and 5.5% geothermal. Thermal production marks an overall negative variation of 2.4% compared to September 2021. Finally, as regards the import-export balance, the overall variation is equal to -12.4%, with a simultaneous decrease in imports. (-9.3%) and export growth (+ 62%).