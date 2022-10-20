Home World The Economist compares the disastrous situation of our country to the United Kingdom: “Welcome to Britaly, instability like in Italy”
«Welcome to Britaly». This is the title of the British The Economist which on the cover publishes an image of Prime Minister Liz Truss depicted with spaghetti rolled up on a fork held like a spear, a Roman helmet and a pizza-shaped shield with the Union Jack design to compare the situation in the United Kingdom to that of Italy.

“A country of political instability, low growth and bond market subordination,” he writes The Economist recalling how in 2012, Liz Turs and the former Canelliere dello Scacchiere, Kwasi Kwarteng, had used Italy as a warning in an opsucle entitled «Britannia Unchained». “Bloated public services, low growth, low productivity: the problems of Italy and other southern European countries were also present in the United Kingdom,” Truss and Kwarteng warned. Now, ten years later, he writes The Economist“Truss and Mr. Kwarteng helped make the confrontation inevitable.”

“Britain is still marked by disappointing growth and regional inequality. But it is also hampered by chronic political instability and under the control of the bond markets. Welcome to Britaly », we read again in the article by The Economist. «The comparison between the two countries is inaccurate. Between 2009 and 2019, the UK’s productivity growth rate was the second slowest of the G7, but Italy’s was far worse. The UK is younger and has a more competitive economy. Italy’s problems derive, in part, from being inside the European club; those in the UK, in part, from being outside, ”he writes The Economist.

