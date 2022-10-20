The provincial cross-country championship of the Italian sports center will start on Sunday 23 October, an event proposed by the CSI Committee of Belluno in synergy with that of Feltre.

The event, now in its 24th edition, will be divided into five tests and will be valid for the assignment of the Memorial Serafino Barp (team classification dedicated to youth categories) and for the assignment of the Passport Trophy (overall team classification).

The first test is scheduled in Nevegàl for the morning of Sunday 23 October, starting at 10. The first to start will be the very young athletes of the Cuccioli categories, to follow all the others. The organization of the debut race is entrusted to the Aquilotti Sports Union of Pelos di Cadore.

The second appointment will take place in Nemeggio di Feltre, by Virtus Nemeggio, on Sunday 30 October.

In Ronchena di Lentiai (Borgo Valbelluna) there will be competitions on Sunday 6 November (organized by Gs La Piave 2000) while on 20 November the appointment is in Lamon: this is the first time the Provincial Championship on the Plateau and the organization will be by Athletics Lamon.

The final stage, again curated by Gs La Piave 2000, is scheduled for Sunday 27 November: the Bribano di Sedico park is the venue for the competition.

The event is also open to FIDAL members who, however, will not enter the final general classification.

“As last year, we will propose five tests, confirming the vivacity of the movement”, underlines Dante Passuello, head of the athletic commission of CSI Belluno. «Thanks in advance to all the companies that have made themselves available and available in the organization, to the companies that support us – Passport, Lattebusche, Good Ear, Caffè Puertorico and A3 – and to the group of judges. We wish all the competitors a great championship, with the hope that we can return to the pre-Covid participation numbers ».

Registrations for the first test will close at 10 pm on Thursday 20 October.