Home Sports Transfer market, how values ​​change after the World Cup from Theo to Milinkovic
Sports

Transfer market, how values ​​change after the World Cup from Theo to Milinkovic

by admin
Transfer market, how values ​​change after the World Cup from Theo to Milinkovic

“It’s a great honor to be associated with big clubs. I have a lot of respect for Fiorentina, they’re a great team. I have an excellent relationship with Commisso and the club.” Sofyan Amrabat’s last words to Marca make it clear that the big boss of semifinalist Morocco is not counting the days to say goodbye. However, the World Cup projected him into another dimension. He wasn’t strong, he was dominant. He wasn’t one of the best, he was probably the best midfielder in the World Cup. The market thinks accordingly. Fiorentina have an option to extend his contract until 2025 and sporting director Pradè recently said: “We are delighted with Sofy and we are holding on to him.” The fans ask for nothing else: Amrabat is the only player to have a personalized chant because he always fights and never gives up. A month ago he was worth 15-20 million, now he’s struggling under 30-35. Watch out for the Premier League, above all: Liverpool are attentive, Conte already wanted him months ago at Tottenham.

© breaking latest news

See also  Tennis: Miami; Sinner ko in due set, titolo a Hurkacz

You may also like

CBA comprehensive news: Zhejiang Hao won 13 consecutive...

Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and...

With Biagio Antonacci the stage is central: “Because...

Endrick taken by Real Madrid: Palmeiras’ baby phenomenon...

Quote Argentina-Francia: X + Goal a 4.50

MotoGP Ducati party, Domenicali: “We will be a...

Pan Zhanle broke the Asian record at the...

New Zealand: falls during a race, 26-year-old jockey...

France-Argentina, referee Marciniak (Poland) –

Euroleague basketball: Milan beat Red Star 67-71 after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy