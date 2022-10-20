Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Chen Sumin) On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China aroused enthusiastic responses among the party members, cadres and masses in Taishan.

Liang Weizhong, a national model teacher, secretary of the Party branch and principal of Chuandao Town Central Primary School, said that listening to the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is very encouraging. As a party member educator rooted in remote islands, he will conscientiously implement the spirit of the report, keep up with the pace of the party, insist on educating people for the party and the country, and devote himself to the education of the island, and contribute to the education of Taishan. .

Chen Lei, deputy director of the maintenance department of Guoneng Taishan Power Plant, said that in the past five years, my country’s economic and social development has made remarkable achievements, and the people’s sense of gain, happiness and security have been continuously enhanced. As an electric power worker, he will guide work practice with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, be a good electrician in the new era, and contribute to the stable supply of local energy.

Feng Riqiang is a grass-roots party member and cadre in Taishan. He said that as a party member and cadre, he will earnestly study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and turn the learning effect into work motivation.

“After listening carefully to the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my blood boils. As a returned overseas Chinese party member, I will not forget my original intention and keep my mission in mind.” Tang Guozhou, a returned overseas Chinese, said that he will unite the returned overseas Chinese at work. Overseas Chinese and their relatives, actively inherit the red gene and make new contributions based on their posts.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has pointed out the goals and directions for us.” Zhi Yanni, the youth representative of the 20th “National Youth Civilization” and secretary of the Youth League Branch of the Taishan Taxation Bureau, said that as a tax youth in the new era, he will learn Deeply understand the spirit of the report, actively practice the original intention and mission of taxation, self-confidence, self-improvement, integrity, innovation, perseverance, and wholeheartedly do practical things and solve problems for taxpayers and payers, and contribute to the promotion of high-quality economic and social development of overseas Chinese hometowns. .

“As a member of the Youth League, I have a heavy responsibility on my shoulders. Only by continuing to struggle, I will use struggle to show my beautiful youth!” said Zhang Tingjun, an outstanding Communist Youth League member of the province and a student from Taishan No. 1 Middle School.

Overseas Chinese from Taishan are keenly concerned about the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and they have expressed that they will continue to contribute to the promotion of economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign countries and build bridges. Liang Hongze, a supervisory member of the Duanfen Association of Brooklyn in the United States, expressed the hope that the motherland will achieve high-quality development and the people will be more prosperous.