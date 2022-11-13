[gearbest News]In order to promote electric vehicles, Tesla has spared no effort to promote its concept to the world in recent years. In order to make electric vehicles easier to use, Tesla recently officially disclosed its electric vehicle charging. The design of the connector, which calls on other automakers to adopt the design, makes it a public standard for electric vehicle charging in North America. Currently the blueprint can be downloaded from Tesla’s blog post with the car and specification files.

Tesla discloses the design of the charging connector (the source of the picture comes from the Internet)

Tesla has nearly 1,500 Supercharger stations in the United States. Each charging station has an average of 9 chargers, so its charging connectors and charging ports already account for a considerable amount of the current North American market. The charging connectors for all Tesla vehicles provide AC charging and DC charging up to 1 MW, and have a better design and performance than the Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors currently used in most electric vehicles in North America.

Electric vehicle startup Aptera has expressed support for Tesla’s move, and even earlier this year, they called on the U.S. government to adopt Tesla’s Supercharger technology as the standard for charging all electric vehicles in the country. Some of its charging stations in the US have added Tesla connectors. The company said in a blog post that network operators “have begun planning” to include NACS in their chargers. If network providers such as ChargePoint, EVConnect or Electrify America join NACS, it will allow Tesla owners to charge at those stations without the need for an adapter.

But that doesn’t seem like an easy task, especially in today’s highly competitive environment in the electric vehicle industry, where nearly every automaker uses CCS, and if GM, Ford, and Stellantis need to turn to Tesla’s technology It will be a long time before automakers use NACS on their EVs, other brands of vehicles will also be able to use Tesla’s North American Supercharging and Destination Charging networks at the same time.