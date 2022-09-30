Home Business Tesla: Domestic Model 3/Y price cut is false news
Tesla: Domestic Model 3/Y price cut is false news

　　[爱卡汽车 行业资讯 原创]

There have been rumors that Tesla China will usher in a price reduction around October, and the price reduction of Model Y (parameter | inquiry) is expected to reach up to 40,000 yuan. In response to the rumors, Tesla said that the domestic Model 3 (parameter | inquiry) and Model Y will be significantly reduced in price,not true

Previously, Tesla provided an insurance subsidy of 8,000 yuan for Model 3 and Model Y consumers who completed their pickup from September 16 to 30. Consumers who purchased insurance in Tesla stores could enjoy an insurance subsidy of 8,000 yuan. Subsidies can be directly used to reduce car prices.

On Tesla’s earnings conference call in the second quarter of this year, Musk said, “I think inflation will come down by the end of the year, and hopefully at that time we can lower car prices a little bit.” In combination, the production line of Tesla’s Shanghai factory has been upgraded and upgraded, production capacity has been further increased, and the pickup cycle has been shortened. Therefore, many people in the industry expect that Tesla China will usher in the news of a substantial price cut around October.

Editor’s point of view: Although Tesla has officially ruled out rumors of price cuts, consumers who are familiar with Tesla’s pricing strategy should understand that Tesla’s “normalized price fluctuations” are often unreasonable. out. Any change in price is executed immediately, so whether it is a price increase or a price decrease, it can be said to be “metaphysical”.

