A few days ago, Delong Group from Italy started a mellow Italian Renaissance tour with the theme of “Bringing Italian Treasures Home” at Shanghai Dongyi Art Museum. While admiring the creations, encounter Italian treasures and taste pure Italian-inspired coffee.

Encounter the first stop Delonghi new ideas listed

Time precipitates classics, and classics last forever. The stunning four seats that started from the first sight, and the mellow aftertaste that is fixed in the depths of time. As is life and art, as is coffee and classics.

As the representative of Italian quality life, the promoter of Italian coffee aesthetics, and the designated partner of “Master Self-Portrait”, Delonghi brought a new Italian treasure-colored product, EC9155 semi-automatic coffee machine, to the exhibition site.

Sardinian green, inspired by the Sardinian island in western Italy.

The endless coastline, pure turquoise sea water, enjoy the distinctive freshness and elegance, as if making the coffee making process full of joy.

Positano Yellow, inspired by the warm sun of Italian Positano Yellow.

It is a small town along the Amalfi Coast in Campania, Italy. The local lemon trees are abundant in the front and back of the house, and the bright yellow brings Italian-style enthusiasm.

Cortina White, inspired by the colors of the snowy mountains of Cortina.

It is the most enchanting region of the Alps, where snowflakes arrive like delicate milk froths, and cappuccinos paint the snow-capped mountains.

On the evening of the event, Mr. Zong Yanping, the managing director of Delong Greater China, came to the scene and invited G Sengdong, a well-known Shanghai video blogger, and the founder of Xinjinjie Art Space & Yipai Art, a well-known art curator/well-known art blogger Michelle started a live broadcast of new products at Dongyi Art Museum, telling everyone the story behind the brand.

“Delong Group has always been known for its excellent performance and simple operation style，Let our consumers feel that their daily home life can be better.”

“Mr. Zong shared the brand story of Delong with us on the spot，And the Italian treasure color story of today’s key series EC9155，Made me have a deeper understanding of Delong，There is such a beautiful life concept behind it，Makes me want to treat myself more，Treat my life well。”

“Delong has been sharing with us the sweet Italian way of life, advocating that we enjoy beautiful things in our daily life. “

——Famous video blogger in ShanghaiGSeng Dong

“The existence of art itself is to make our daily life better, and the same is true of Delon, I hope we all had a good night.”

“Delonghi is a brand that integrates art and life. Drink coffee artistically. Coffee is an art.”

“I also tasted a cup of coffee today that combines the thousand-year-old cultural heritage of China and Italy.”

——New Jinjie Art Space&Dofounder of art、famous art curator/Well-known art blogger Michelle

“Her name La Specialista Arte, Arte means art in Italian, we hope to bring consumers a more advanced artistic enjoyment in terms of the design texture of the machine, the pleasure of hands-on and the beauty of color. “

“Italian Treasure Color for this new product，I also hope that I can bring everyone a way to experience the different feelings brought by these three places in Italy without leaving home. “

“In Delonghi’s entire philosophy, we must first provide high-quality machines that can bring consumers a high-quality life. But at the same time, as an Italian brand, as a company known for its design, we also want to give machines to machines. Aesthetically, this time the function, design, and art of the coffee machine are highly integrated.”

——Zong Yanping, Managing Director of Delonghi Greater China

At the event, professional baristas also brought Italian-inspired special coffee to everyone—inspiration from Italian treasure colors and concentrated into pure Italian coffee. DeLonghi also hopes to take this opportunity to let consumers feel the wonderful time of enjoying coffee in a coffee shop at home.

Encounter the second stop: Italian Uffizi Gallery Treasures Exhibition

Throughout the many museums and art galleries in Florence, the most famous is the “Uffizi Gallery in Italy”. 50 authentic works of epic artistic treasures from the Uffizi Gallery in Italy, spanning from the 16th century to the 21st century, cross the ocean to meet you.

Encounter the third stop Italian life aesthetics

Italy is like an art theater that carries all the good things. Coffee and cappuccino represent the mellowness and strong aesthetics of life here.

Delonghi is more than a company, where everyone, every day, brings together their ideas, creativity and skills in order to bring the beauty and aspirational Italian way of life to the world.

The Italian Delonghi Group takes its name from the surname of the founder Delonghi de’ Longhi family. In 1902, the Delon family founded the company in Traviso, a small town near the water city of Venice, Italy, and has always been the owner and source of inspiration for the brand, representing Italian entrepreneurs with creativity and passion, combining technology and design. Spirit.

DeLonghi Group is a world leader in the field of small home appliances. Every day, tens of thousands of people from all over the world enjoy freshly ground and extracted delicious coffee from DeLonghi coffee machines at home, including espresso and cappuccino, As well as other traditional and innovative types of coffee products, taste the Italian sweet life.

In this great adventure, Delon has never forgotten his long-standing pursuit, that is, “to make a habitual life full of special surprises”. De’Longhi’s high quality, innovation and design concepts turn everyday life into a pleasure.

Bring home the treasures of Italy and explore more possibilities for a home cafe.