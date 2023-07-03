Tesla exceeds its own expectations

Tesla beat its quarterly expectations. Image: dpa

The electric car manufacturer Tesla produced and delivered more cars in the second quarter than experts had forecast. Compared to the previous year, the growth is enormous.

The US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla produced and delivered more cars in the second quarter than experts had expected. Production was at almost 480,000 vehicles, the company said on Sunday in Austin. A good 466,000 units were delivered. Analysts had expected significantly less for both sizes.

The second-quarter delivery record shows that Tesla’s efforts to stimulate demand through rebates earlier in the year have been successful. However, as in the first quarter, production exceeded deliveries. However, at 13,560 vehicles, inventory build-up in the second quarter was smaller than in the first three months of the current month, when overproduction was more than 18,000 vehicles.

Last year, Tesla delivered 254,695 vehicles from April to June. Production in the current reporting period thus corresponds to an increase of 85.5 percent compared to the previous year. The electric car pioneer had lowered the prices for its electric cars worldwide at the beginning of the year, putting pressure on the competition.

