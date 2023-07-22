Tesla plant in Grünheide: Application documents are met with great interest

The application documents for the planned expansion of the Tesla plant in Grünheide (Oder-Spree) are met with great interest. This was announced by the State Office for the Environment (LFU) on Friday when asked by rbb. The documents have been on public display since Wednesday and can be viewed online, among other things.

According to figures from the State Environment Agency, around 1,600 people accessed the website with the documents by Thursday. Accordingly, the approximately 19,500 pages have already been downloaded around 3,000 times. That is an increase of around 1,555 percent compared to the download numbers of the published Tesla documents [mluk.brandenburg] in 2020.

These figures, set in relation to 2020, would show a supra-regional interest, according to the approval authority. However, it is not clear who viewed the documents. In addition to interested residents and citizens, journalists, associations and national and internal automotive competitors may have asked for the application documents.

The documents are also available in the State Environment Agency, in the Oder-Spree district administration and in Grünheide, Erkner and in the Spreenhagen office until August 18th. During this time, citizens, associations and citizens’ initiatives also have the opportunity to submit objections to the documents.

When the Tesla plant was disclosed in 2020, 414 objections were received.

Broadcast: Antenne Brandenburg, 07/22/2023, 07:30 a.m

