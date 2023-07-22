Reimann welcomes the G-BA decision on the care of premature babies

AOK Federal Association

Berlin (ots)

The AOK Federal Association welcomes the fact that the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) is staying the course in improving the quality of care for premature babies. Most recently, the federal states, with the support of the German Hospital Society, had applied to the G-BA for the increase in the minimum amount for the treatment of premature babies with a birth weight of less than 1,250 grams, which had been decided more than three years ago, to be prevented again. For this Dr. Carola Reimann, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the AOK Federal Association:

“In 2020, after extensive medical and scientific discussion, the G-BA decided on a moderate increase in the minimum volume from 14 to 20 to then 25 cases per year and hospital. All medical societies and scientific experts are also in favor of this. In view of the proven connection between treatment quality and the number of cases, even higher minimum volumes would actually be desirable. Because the care of newborns with an extremely low birth weight poses great challenges for doctors and nurses in hospitals. The children and their parents need intensive care through interdisciplinary and multi-professional teams, very special expertise and technically well-equipped wards. These requirements are demonstrably better met by clinics that have more experience and higher case numbers. It is therefore not understandable that quality requirements are lowered for non-medical, mostly economic considerations and the child’s well-being is endangered.”

