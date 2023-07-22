Home » Haapsalu’s main food street is full of food for another day
News

Haapsalu’s main food street is full of food for another day

by admin
Haapsalu’s main food street is full of food for another day

The second day of Haapsalu’s big food street. Photos by Andra Kirna.

Haapsalu’s large food street was full of both diners and food providers on the second day as well.

On Karja and Ehte streets, there were sellers of both fish and meat dishes and, of course, sweets vendors for half a kilometer.

Food street brought more than 90 participants from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland to Haapsalu. The organizers have brought an amusement park and DJs.

According to the plan, Suur Haapsalu Toidutänav is open until 11 p.m.

Previous articleThe week in picturesNext articleA book was born from the cozy Haapsalu garden

See also  Why the delta variant threatens efforts against covid-19

You may also like

They recover motorcycles in Pitalito after raid against...

The First Guangxi Traditional Chinese Medicine Industry Exchange...

Werder Bremen clearly wins the friendly against FC...

July adds a new day with zero homicides...

Decades-Long Mystery: Arrest Made in Gilgo Beach Serial...

Perspective. From Bosnia to Italy, fervor for the...

Economy: East German business associations see the rise...

“The term expired” – Diario La Página

July may be the hottest month ever recorded:...

Again – thunderstorm with hail over Carinthia: woman...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy