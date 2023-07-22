Haapsalu’s main food street is full of food for another day

The second day of Haapsalu’s big food street. Photos by Andra Kirna.

Haapsalu’s large food street was full of both diners and food providers on the second day as well.

On Karja and Ehte streets, there were sellers of both fish and meat dishes and, of course, sweets vendors for half a kilometer.

Food street brought more than 90 participants from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland to Haapsalu. The organizers have brought an amusement park and DJs.

According to the plan, Suur Haapsalu Toidutänav is open until 11 p.m.

