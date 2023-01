Tesla just released its vehicle production and delivery numbers for the end of the year 2022.

In the fourth quarter, the Elon Musk-led company recorded deliveries of 405,278 vehicles and production of 439,701 vehicles. This brings Tesla’s full-year 2022 deliveries to approximately 1.31 million vehicles.

In 2021, Tesla recorded 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter and full-year deliveries of approximately 936,172 vehicles.