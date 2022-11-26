Tesla (TSLA.US) announced a recall of 10,127 domestic Model 3 electric vehicles due to some or potential safety hazards



Zhitong Finance APP learned that according to the announcement of the State Administration for Market Regulation on November 25, Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. In accordance with the requirements of the Measures for the Implementation of the Recall Management Regulations, the recall plan was filed with the State Administration for Market Regulation, and it was decided to recall the following cars from now on, totaling 80,561 vehicles. Among them, some imported Model S and Model X electric vehicles, a total of 67,698; some imported Model 3 electric vehicles, a total of 2,736; some domestic Model 3 electric vehicles, a total of 10,127.

According to the announcement, in Tesla’s recall plan, some imported Model S and Model X electric vehicles with a production date between September 25, 2013 and November 21, 2020 totaled 67,698 vehicles. Some of the vehicles within the scope of this batch of recalls may have software problems, and the feedback voltage of the power battery voltage sensing circuit may be inconsistent with the real voltage of the electric brick, resulting in misjudgment by the battery management system, and the vehicle screen displays “requires maintenance” and “safely parked the vehicle”, etc. Warning, the vehicle will gradually stop power output, which may increase the risk of vehicle collision accidents in extreme cases, posing potential safety hazards.

Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. will upgrade the software of the vehicles within the recall range free of charge through the vehicle remote upgrade (OTA) technology. If an abnormality is detected in the voltage sensing circuit during driving, the vehicle will maintain continuous power output until the end of the current driving cycle and the vehicle is parked. It is recommended that the user drive the vehicle to a safe location or pull over according to the prompts of the vehicle. For vehicles that cannot be recalled through the vehicle remote upgrade (OTA) technology, Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. will contact relevant users through the Tesla Service Center to upgrade the software for the vehicle free of charge to eliminate potential safety hazards.

According to the announcement, in Tesla’s recall plan, some imported Model 3 electric vehicles with a production date between January 12, 2019 and November 22, 2019 totaled 2,736; the production date was October 14, 2019 A total of 10,127 domestic Model 3 electric vehicles will be produced until September 26, 2022.

This recall is aimed at vehicles whose middle seat belts of the second row of seats have been removed due to after-sales repairs and maintenance. When the seat belt fixing bolts are reinstalled at the service center, the fixing of the middle seat belt and the left side seat belt buckle of some vehicles Components may not be threaded into the attachment bolts. If these vehicles collide, the seat belts will not be able to play a restraining role, increasing the risk of occupants being injured in the accident, and there are potential safety hazards.

Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will check the middle seat belt device of the second-row seat free of charge for the vehicles within the recall range. If the fixed parts are not installed correctly, they will be reinstalled according to the specifications to eliminate potential safety hazards.

It is understood that this is not the first recall Tesla has conducted in the Chinese market this year. According to the official website of the State Administration for Market Regulation, Tesla has recalled four times in the Chinese market this year. On February 18 this year, Tesla recalled domestic Model 3 (12,003 vehicles) and Model Y (14,044 vehicles) due to the positioning problem of the vehicle’s heat pump electronic expansion valve; on April 7, due to the vehicle’s rear motor inverter power semiconductor Due to component problems, 127,785 imported and domestic Model 3 electric vehicles were recalled; on April 29, 14,684 partially imported and domestic Model 3s were recalled due to software problems.

According to public data, as of the end of the third quarter, Tesla’s global sales were 908,000 vehicles. Currently, the Chinese market accounts for one-third of Tesla’s global sales. According to data from the Passenger Federation, in the first 10 months of this year, Tesla delivered 335,000 new cars in the Chinese market, a year-on-year increase of 535,000. Among them, Tesla Model Y delivered 234,000 units during the same period, second only to BYD Song in the new energy SUV segment, and Model 3 delivered 102,000 units, ranking fifth in the new energy sedan segment.