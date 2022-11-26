Original title: Europeans are angry! “America is making war fortunes while we are suffering”

According to a report by the U.S. “Politician” news network on the 24th, after the Russia-Ukraine conflict lasted for nine months, some European officials accused the United States: “The United States made a lot of war money, but made European countries suffer.”

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, many European countries have announced that they will stop purchasing energy from Russia. However, due to the lack of alternative energy import channels of the same scale in these countries, energy prices have risen sharply, and commodity prices have also soared, causing a severe impact on the economy.

But when these countries were hit, they found that the United States was profiting from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

After the prices of various industrial products in Europe rose, the United States passed the “Inflation Reduction Act” and implemented industrial policies such as issuing clean energy subsidies to American companies, which greatly reduced the prices of products such as electric vehicles produced in the United States, and began to seize European companies. market.

Driven by a series of policies in the United States, Germany’s BMW announced in October this year that it will invest 1.7 billion US dollars in the production of electric vehicles in the United States. In addition, ArcelorMittal, one of the largest steel manufacturers in the world, Dutch fertilizer giant OCI, and German Volkswagen, and other world-class corporate giants have also announced their intention to transfer their industries to the United States. dissatisfied.

In addition to industrial transfer, after many EU countries tried to reduce their dependence on Russian energy, they began to import natural gas from the United States, but the United States charged these European countries much higher prices than usual. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in July this year, the price of U.S. exported liquefied natural gas rose to $12.76 per thousand cubic feet, an increase of 76.5% compared with the price of $7.23 in the same period last year. The “Politician” news network mentioned in the report that in some cases, the price offered by the US is “almost four times the price of equivalent fuel in the United States.”

In addition, because many European countries used their own weapons and equipment to assist Ukraine, their weapons stocks were in short supply and had to be re-purchased from the United States, which means that the orders received by American arms companies may surge.

Based on the above factors, the “Politician” news network stated that Russia’s special military operations have begun to “divide the West.” Many European leaders, including French President Macron, have criticized the United States and believe that the United States must change The practice of harming European interests will make the United States and Europe more united.



