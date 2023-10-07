Home » Tesla’s Highly Anticipated Model 2: A Compact, Sharp-edged Electric Vehicle with Sporty Visual Appeal
Tesla's Highly Anticipated Model 2: A Compact, Sharp-edged Electric Vehicle with Sporty Visual Appeal

Tesla's Highly Anticipated Model 2: A Compact, Sharp-edged Electric Vehicle with Sporty Visual Appeal

Title: Tesla's Model 2 Design Revealed: A Compact and Sporty Electric Car

Date: October 7, 2021

Source: Kuai Technology

Tesla’s highly-anticipated entry-level model, the Model 2, has captured the curiosity of many car enthusiasts. While the exact design remains a mystery, popular automotive media outlet Motor 1 has attempted to visualize the Model 2 based on available information.

The proposed design showcases a compact structure that falls somewhere between a hatchback and a sedan. The front face of the Model 2 differs from its predecessors, Model 3 and Model Y. Interestingly, it bears a resemblance to Tesla’s Cybertruck electric pickup truck, with its sharp edges, folding lines, and black decorative pieces that serve both aesthetic and practical purposes.

The side profile of the Model 2 displays distinct sharp lines, accentuated by an upward posture and a fastback roof, giving it a sleek and sporty visual appeal. Completing the modern look are hidden door handles and large-size wheels, all proportionate to the car’s compact size.

Tesla intends to leverage its successful one-piece die-casting process used in Model Y to further reduce the production cost of the Model 2. Reports suggest that the company is actively seeking a larger pressure stamping machine capable of outputting 16,000 tons of pressure, compared to the 6,000 to 9,000 tons currently used for Model Y. By incorporating stronger one-piece die-casting, Tesla aims to significantly reduce the production cost of the new car.

According to online rumors, the length of the Model 2 will be approximately 15% shorter than the Model 3, with a weight reduction of around 30% and a smaller battery by about 25%. The speculated domestic starting price of the Model 2 is approximately 150,000 yuan, making it an attractive option for price-conscious consumers.

If the rumored pricing holds true and combined with the stylish design unveiled thus far, it is highly likely that the Model 2 will achieve remarkable success in the market.

