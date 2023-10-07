The Rise of Micro-Short Dramas: A Fast-Paced and Twist-Filled Journey into the World of ‘Cool’

“Escape from the British Museum” Micro-Short Drama Takes the Internet by Storm

Last month, the micro-series “Escape from the British Museum” captivated viewers with its fast pace, numerous twists and turns, and a focus on the word “cool.” Despite its shortcomings in shooting and production, the mini-series quickly resonated with the audience, gaining immense popularity on the internet.

The creators behind this viral sensation are just two UP owners from Station B, known as Bilibili. The mini-series stars no famous celebrities or actors, yet its short stories, rapid pace, and thrilling theme managed to capture the attention of viewers.

The success of “Escape from the British Museum” has brought micro-short dramas back into the limelight. Over the past two years, an increasing number of people have begun following this trend of series, consisting of only a few minutes per episode. According to the “2023 China Online Audiovisual Development Research Report” released by the China Online Audiovisual Program Service Association, more than half of the 1 billion short video users have watched micro-short dramas lasting less than 3 minutes. Notably, nearly 60% of these viewers are young users aged 19 and under.

The defining characteristic of these micro-short dramas is their directness – they get straight to the point, providing instant enjoyment without any foreshadowing. As a form of stress-relieving entertainment, they continue to draw a significant audience.

Major video platforms have capitalized on the rise of micro-short dramas. In August of this year alone, over 400 online micro-short dramas were announced for registration under the national key online micro-short drama planning. This number is astonishing compared to just 398 micro-short dramas registered throughout the entire year of 2021, signifying the immense growth in this genre.

To further encourage the production of micro-short dramas, leading video platforms have introduced various support plans. Tencent’s “Mars Project,” Youku’s “Fuyao Project,” Mango TV’s “Damang Project,” Douyu Yin’s “New Program Plan,” and Kuaishou’s “Xingguang Short Drama” are among the initiatives launched by these platforms.

Compared to traditional dramas, micro-short dramas offer distinct advantages for investors. They have lower costs, lower risks, and shorter production cycles. As one insider noted, “A long drama may take six months to one or two years to turn a profit, with investments ranging from tens of millions to over 100 million. In contrast, micro-short dramas have a much shorter time frame for cost recovery. Typically, a micro-short drama is shot in about ten days and can generate profits several times higher than its production cost within 45 days.” Tencent Video’s “Invitation,” Youku’s “Lock Love,” and Mango TV’s “Feng Yue Chang” are some of the micro-short dramas that have gained popularity this year, raking in millions in box office revenue.

The plotlines of micro-short dramas center around the word “cool,” which is another factor contributing to their appeal. The short stories, fast pace, and exciting plots perfectly suit the fragmented nature of mobile phone viewing in today’s era. While many micro-short dramas feature UP hosts from short video platforms or emerging actors, they are generally good-looking. The stories themselves often adapt popular and refreshing novels. As one screenwriter summarized, “There is no foreshadowing, only conflicts; no continuity, only plot twists.” The main selling point is the brevity of the episodes. Divorces can be resolved in 3 minutes, domineering presidents dealt with in 4 minutes, and weddings can be celebrated in just 5 minutes. Such plots are common in these short dramas.

The most significant feature of micro-short dramas is their duration. Since each episode lasts only a few minutes, viewers can complete an entire drama in one night or even during a lunch break. It is this convenience that has led to a proliferation of micro-short dramas in recent years, often with a singular focus. Many of these dramas revolve around sweet pets, and popular keywords like “rebirth, revenge, counterattack, boss, daughter, wealthy family” continue to dominate the genre.

What are your thoughts on micro-short dramas? Have you watched any of these fast-paced, twist-filled series?

