Updates from the Synod of Bishops: Church Structures, Dialogue, and Attention to the Poor

Vatican Synod of Bishops Discusses Church Structures, Dialogue, and Attention to the Poor

In the second press briefing of the Vatican Synod of Bishops, held in the Holy See Press Room on October 6, Ruffini, Chairman of the Information Committee of the Synod, introduced the topics discussed by the participants during panel discussions and conference speeches from October 5 to 6. These topics included adjustments to church structures, violations, religious dialogue, and attention to the poor.

During the briefing, Ruffini, Minister of Communications of the Holy See, highlighted the importance of the discussions and stated that the Synod will strive to provide updates regularly. He explained that the 351 participants continued their group discussions on October 5 and concluded the first part of their discussions that evening. On the morning of October 6, Pope Bergoglio personally visited the venue, and the conference was divided into two major moments: 18 spokespersons reported on their respective groups’ discussions, followed by 22 individual speeches. Each participant had three minutes to speak during the discussion period and four minutes during the topic discussion period. After every four people spoke, a moment of silence and prayer was observed.

Ruffini also revealed that the attendees of the Synod would receive a book published by Vatican Books, written by Pope Bergoglio. The book contains two speeches, one given in his capacity as pope and the other as a cardinal, addressing the topics of sanctification and corruption. Ms. Sheila Pires, Secretary of the Information Committee of the Synod, remarked on the diversity among the participants and their aspirations to walk together and move forward as a united group. She emphasized that each group consisted of individuals from different continents, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and integration.

The topics discussed in the meeting included the reflection on the church as a big family that accepts everyone, the importance of ecumenical movement and interreligious dialogue, the recognition of youth and women’s participation in the church, and the need to strengthen friendship relations. The participants also delved into the adjustment of the Church’s structure, East-West relations, migration flows, the role of women, and the well-being of young people and the poor.

One attendee’s speech during the conference focused on the restoration of the church, urging members to diagnose symptoms and make judgments in order to serve wholeheartedly. Ruffini emphasized the importance of freeing oneself from anything contrary to Christ and the gospel and warned against clinging to power without fulfilling the duty to serve others. The attendees expressed solidarity and thought of those who, due to persecution or crisis, were unable to attend the meeting in person.

Furthermore, the Synod participants expressed concern for the “Church of the Passion” in Ukraine, applauding to demonstrate their communion with the war-torn people and Ukrainian Christians. The harmonious atmosphere of the conference was evident when applause broke out for Sister Letizia Salazar, who was celebrating her birthday that day, and Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who was commemorating his ordination anniversary.

For more information on the Vatican Synod of Bishops, visit www.vaticannews.cn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

