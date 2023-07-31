That’s how big the gap is between rich and poor

Data from the OECD and Eurostat show how big the gap between rich and poor is in an international comparison of income. Getty Images / Peter Dazeley

Data from the OECD and Eurostat show how big the gap between rich and poor is in an international comparison of income. First, the “Spiegel” reported about it.

Accordingly, the difference between the richest and poorest ten percent of the population in the United States is particularly large.

In Europe, on the other hand, the differences are smaller. According to the data, the richest ten percent in Germany only earn around 38,500 euros more than the poorest ten percent.

In times of high inflation and rising prices, many people worry about whether their income is sufficient. Income data from the industrialized countries’ organization OECD and the European statistics authority Eurostat now show how large the gap between rich and poor is in an international comparison. First reported the “Spiegel” about it.

read too

Passive income with Airbnb: 29-year-old rents holiday apartments and makes up to 100,000 euros a month

In the US, the rich earn the most

Internationally, the differences in the incomes of the top and bottom ten percent are particularly significant in the USA. The top ten percent have by far the highest annual earnings in the world with at least 99,594 US dollars (around 90,250 euros).

At the same time, the 10 percent of the US population who have the lowest incomes earn 17,412 dollars (around 15,800 euros), significantly less than the comparison groups in some European countries. So the rich in the US earn an average of $82,000 more than the poor.

In Germany, the income contrast is lower

In many Latin American, East Asian and African countries, too, the gap between rich and poor is great – especially in China, India, South Africa, Brazil and Costa Rica. In Europe, on the other hand, the differences in earnings are comparatively small.

According to the data, the richest ten percent in Germany earn the equivalent of at least 57,842 dollars (around 52,400 euros) and the poorest ten percent earn 15,302 dollars (around 13,870 euros). The difference is therefore around 42,500 dollars or around 38,500 euros.

vn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

