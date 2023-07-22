That’s why Americans are now traveling in droves through Switzerland

The American tourists are coming back: they leave a lot of money behind – these regions benefit particularly from them

English will be spoken again in Switzerland in summer. US tourists are back in droves, setting records. They often travel the country by train and spend a lot of money. But the boom could end soon.

The local tourism is facing a good year. Americans play a large part in this.

Image: Nadia Schaerli

It’s one of those compliments that you rarely hear in this country: “You have a beautiful family,” says the American to his neighbors in Eurocity on Lake Zug. He is on a trip to Europe with his wife, a retired primary school teacher, he says. Just a short time ago on the Jungfraujoch, we are now on the SBB train to Milan and on to Florence. The couple is an example of a boom: the Americans are back – in Europe and in Switzerland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

