Crvena zvezda – TSc 3:0 friendly match | Sports

Crvena zvezda defeated TSC (3:0) and announced a spectacle against Fiorentina on Wednesday, a dress rehearsal before the season.

Crvena zvezda showed TSC from Bačka Topola how far they are from the Champions League in the preparatory match. The visiting team received a free lesson before qualifying in the elite European competition.

As the runner-up from the previous Serbian championship, Žarko Lazetić’s team will play in the third round of qualification for the Champions League and according to the perspective expert, everyone will be favorites against them there. That’s why the lesson they received from Zvezda, a participant in the group stage in the upcoming season, will mean a lot to the team.

Everything was clear already at the beginning of the match when Mirko Ivanić took advantage of Osman Bukari’s good action and managed to beat Veljko Ilić with just a few meters. It was one of the first serious attacks in the match, and Crvena Zvezda did not stop after the advantage. Barak Bahar demanded high tempo, offensive play and pressing, which his players often put into action without too much effort. TSC did not “play” football in that part of the match, and when Peter Olajinka took advantage of Veljko Ilić’s mistake and doubled the advantage, it was clear in which direction this match was moving in terms of results.

In the rest of the match, we saw numerous chances and changes, but only one goal. After an excellent action by Stefan Mitrović, striker Jean-Philippe Crasso scored, who could be a formidable reinforcement for the red and whites for the season ahead.

We would like to remind you that the Serbian Superliga starts next weekend, and the pairings of the first round should be known on Monday.

Red Star: Glazer – Dragović, Mijailović, Rodić – Bukari, Kangva, Stamenić, Ivanić, Mitrović – Olajinka, Kraso

TSC: Ilić – Cvetković, Ćalušić, Stojić, Petrović – Radin, Krstić – Pantović, Đakovac, Jovanović – Stanić



