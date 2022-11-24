Original Title: The 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting Concluded Beijing will further leverage the unique advantages of the National Financial Management Center to polish the golden signboard of the National Financial Management Center Yesterday (24th), the 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting with the theme of “Strive for the Future – Economic Development and Financial Cooperation in a Changing Situation” came to an end. During the three days, nearly 400 guests from all over the world discussed how to promote the sharing of international cooperation opportunities and jointly overcome the challenges faced by the global economic development. Guests from all walks of life exchanged in-depth discussions and contributed their insights, which fully demonstrated the important function of the Financial Street Forum as a national-level authoritative platform, and demonstrated Beijing’s unique position as a national financial management center in serving regulatory decision-making, promoting information exchange, and deepening international cooperation. At the “Closing Ceremony and 30-Year Special Event of Financial Street Construction and Development”, Zhang Xiangchen, Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization, said that in the process of developing from a large trading country to a trading power, China‘s financial industry has also rapidly upgraded, especially in some areas. It is financial technology that has begun to lead the world. Active, effective and stable financial services play an important role in guaranteeing and promoting the development of China‘s foreign trade. “Beijing Financial Street, as the national financial management center, has witnessed the course of China‘s financial reform and development, and has become a treasure land with the highest concentration of financial institutions and the most dense financial talents.” Shang Fulin, member of the Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and director of the Economic Committee He said that the development of Financial Street cannot be separated from strong economic growth momentum. The fundamentals of China‘s long-term economic growth are also the biggest support for the development of Financial Street; the development of Financial Street cannot be separated from a good business environment. The advantage of being stationed in the financial management center, at the same time, we must give full play to the decisive role of the market in the allocation of resources to create a fair and orderly business environment; the development of the financial street is also inseparable from an excellent talent team. Talents are the foundation of innovation and development, and we must continue to strengthen Attractive to financial talents. It is understood that in the past 10 years, the total amount of financial assets in Beijing has increased from 85 trillion yuan to 190 trillion yuan, the proportion of the added value of the financial industry in the regional GDP has increased to 20%, the scale of deposits and loans has exceeded 30 trillion yuan, and direct financing has hit a record The financial industry has become the first pillar industry of the capital’s economy. The major changes and important achievements of the capital’s financial industry are concentrated in the 2.69 square kilometers area of ​​Financial Street. Since the start of construction in 1992, Financial Street has gradually welcomed the financial management department of the State Council, large financial institutions, important financial infrastructure and financial industry organizations, and has become the core bearing place of the national financial management center. In recent years, the Beijing Stock Exchange and the Beijing Financial Court, which undertake important national financial reform tasks, have been deployed in and around Financial Street; deposit insurance funds, financial basic databases, network union liquidation and other important national financial infrastructures have also been implemented in Financial Street. The construction of the National Financial Technology and Professional Service Innovation Demonstration Zone has started, the “Ten Rules of Jinke”, “Ten Rules of Financial Services” and “Ten Rules of Financial Development” have been introduced one after another. The new style has polished the golden signboard of the National Financial Management Center. See also Growth hormone is included in Guangdong centralized mining Changchun high-tech market value falls below 100 billion_ Securities Times Network “In the new era and new journey, the capital’s financial development needs to further leverage the unique advantages of the national financial management center.” Li Wenhong, director of the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau, introduced that in the future, Beijing will continue to support the financial street to play a good role in the “four in one” The role of the service platform strengthens the construction of supporting facilities for culture, business and life, and provides more refined and professional public services. The “two districts” policy platform further expands financial opening, builds a fair, consistent, open, transparent, stable and predictable business environment for Chinese and foreign financial institutions, and continuously improves the internationalization level of the national financial management center. relevant Financial Street Forum focuses on the real economy and financial services Inclusive finance helps small and medium-sized enterprises develop Yesterday, guests from the government, financial institutions, think tank experts, scholars, and enterprises focused on the theme of “real economy and financial services” to discuss how to coordinate and improve the inclusive financial system serving innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, and guide innovative elements such as capital to accelerate the development of small and medium-sized enterprises. gather. Up to now, there are more than 500,000 technology-based enterprises in Beijing, 27,000 national high-tech enterprises, 102 unicorn enterprises, and 742 listed companies. Regarding the creation of a coordinated and perfect innovative inclusive financial service system for small and medium-sized enterprises, Zhu Jianhong, deputy director of the Municipal Science and Technology Commission and Zhongguancun Management Committee, said that he will further promote technology and financial policies and try them out first. Mainly from the aspects of encouraging investment companies and angel investors to carry out long-term investment, supporting pilot banks to carry out loan model innovation in Beijing, and promoting the cooperation and connection mechanism between the Beijing Fourth Board and the New Third Board, strive for a new round of breakthroughs in Zhongguancun, and strive to break the technological financial system The mechanism is difficult. Zhao Weijiu, deputy director of the Municipal Financial Supervision Bureau, said that the Beijing Stock Exchange has provided more opportunities for technological innovation, private enterprises, small, medium and micro enterprises to enter the capital market, and has further optimized and upgraded the structure of Beijing’s financial industry. He said that he will create a financial ecology with the Beijing Stock Exchange as the core, support securities companies in Beijing to practice the concept of finance for the people, actively participate in the business of the Beijing Stock Exchange, and provide high-quality investment banking services for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. Support public offering funds in Beijing, bank wealth management, insurance funds, etc. to participate in more investment in CBEX, and financial institutions such as commercial banks in Beijing establish close cooperation with CBEX to provide comprehensive services for enterprises. Zhou Guihua, chairman of the CBEX, said that the CBEX will formulate and implement six strategies for innovative development, including establishing a listing and listing direct link review mechanism, so that high-quality companies can quickly complete the relevant procedures for issuance and listing after one year of listing. The Beijing Stock Exchange and the New Third Board will also strengthen the connection and cooperation with other markets, unblock the service chain of the capital market for small and medium-sized enterprises, and form a joint force for collaborative services for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Original Title: The 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting Concluded Beijing will further leverage the unique advantages of the National Financial Management Center to polish the golden signboard of the National Financial Management Center

Yesterday (24th), the 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting with the theme of “Strive for the Future – Economic Development and Financial Cooperation in a Changing Situation” came to an end. During the three days, nearly 400 guests from all over the world discussed how to promote the sharing of international cooperation opportunities and jointly overcome the challenges faced by the global economic development. Guests from all walks of life exchanged in-depth discussions and contributed their insights, which fully demonstrated the important function of the Financial Street Forum as a national-level authoritative platform, and demonstrated Beijing’s unique position as a national financial management center in serving regulatory decision-making, promoting information exchange, and deepening international cooperation.

At the “Closing Ceremony and 30-Year Special Event of Financial Street Construction and Development”, Zhang Xiangchen, Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization, said that in the process of developing from a large trading country to a trading power, China‘s financial industry has also rapidly upgraded, especially in some areas. It is financial technology that has begun to lead the world. Active, effective and stable financial services play an important role in guaranteeing and promoting the development of China‘s foreign trade.

“Beijing Financial Street, as the national financial management center, has witnessed the course of China‘s financial reform and development, and has become a treasure land with the highest concentration of financial institutions and the most dense financial talents.” Shang Fulin, member of the Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and director of the Economic Committee He said that the development of Financial Street cannot be separated from strong economic growth momentum. The fundamentals of China‘s long-term economic growth are also the biggest support for the development of Financial Street; the development of Financial Street cannot be separated from a good business environment. The advantage of being stationed in the financial management center, at the same time, we must give full play to the decisive role of the market in the allocation of resources to create a fair and orderly business environment; the development of the financial street is also inseparable from an excellent talent team. Talents are the foundation of innovation and development, and we must continue to strengthen Attractive to financial talents.

It is understood that in the past 10 years, the total amount of financial assets in Beijing has increased from 85 trillion yuan to 190 trillion yuan, the proportion of the added value of the financial industry in the regional GDP has increased to 20%, the scale of deposits and loans has exceeded 30 trillion yuan, and direct financing has hit a record The financial industry has become the first pillar industry of the capital’s economy. The major changes and important achievements of the capital’s financial industry are concentrated in the 2.69 square kilometers area of ​​Financial Street. Since the start of construction in 1992, Financial Street has gradually welcomed the financial management department of the State Council, large financial institutions, important financial infrastructure and financial industry organizations, and has become the core bearing place of the national financial management center. In recent years, the Beijing Stock Exchange and the Beijing Financial Court, which undertake important national financial reform tasks, have been deployed in and around Financial Street; deposit insurance funds, financial basic databases, network union liquidation and other important national financial infrastructures have also been implemented in Financial Street. The construction of the National Financial Technology and Professional Service Innovation Demonstration Zone has started, the “Ten Rules of Jinke”, “Ten Rules of Financial Services” and “Ten Rules of Financial Development” have been introduced one after another. The new style has polished the golden signboard of the National Financial Management Center.

“In the new era and new journey, the capital’s financial development needs to further leverage the unique advantages of the national financial management center.” Li Wenhong, director of the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau, introduced that in the future, Beijing will continue to support the financial street to play a good role in “four in one” The role of the service platform, strengthen the construction of cultural, business, and living facilities, and provide more refined and professional public services; at the same time, support the Beijing Stock Exchange to expand the transaction scale, enrich the transaction varieties, and improve market liquidity and activity; in addition, make good use of The “two districts” policy platform further expands financial opening, builds a fair, consistent, open, transparent, stable and predictable business environment for Chinese and foreign financial institutions, and continuously improves the internationalization level of the national financial management center.

relevant

Financial Street Forum focuses on the real economy and financial services

Inclusive finance helps small and medium-sized enterprises develop

Yesterday, guests from the government, financial institutions, think tank experts, scholars, and enterprises focused on the theme of “real economy and financial services” to discuss how to coordinate and improve the inclusive financial system serving innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, and guide innovative elements such as capital to accelerate the development of small and medium-sized enterprises. gather.

Up to now, there are more than 500,000 technology-based enterprises in Beijing, 27,000 national high-tech enterprises, 102 unicorn enterprises, and 742 listed companies. Regarding the creation of a coordinated and perfect innovative inclusive financial service system for small and medium-sized enterprises, Zhu Jianhong, deputy director of the Municipal Science and Technology Commission and Zhongguancun Management Committee, said that he will further promote technology and financial policies and try them out first. Mainly from the aspects of encouraging investment companies and angel investors to carry out long-term investment, supporting pilot banks to carry out loan model innovation in Beijing, and promoting the cooperation and connection mechanism between the Beijing Fourth Board and the New Third Board, strive for a new round of breakthroughs in Zhongguancun, and strive to break the technological financial system The mechanism is difficult.

Zhao Weijiu, deputy director of the Municipal Financial Supervision Bureau, said that the Beijing Stock Exchange has provided more opportunities for technological innovation, private enterprises, small, medium and micro enterprises to enter the capital market, and has further optimized and upgraded the structure of Beijing’s financial industry.

He said that he will create a financial ecology with the Beijing Stock Exchange as the core, support securities companies in Beijing to practice the concept of finance for the people, actively participate in the business of the Beijing Stock Exchange, and provide high-quality investment banking services for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. Support public offering funds in Beijing, bank wealth management, insurance funds, etc. to participate in more investment in CBEX, and financial institutions such as commercial banks in Beijing establish close cooperation with CBEX to provide comprehensive services for enterprises.

Zhou Guihua, chairman of the CBEX, said that the CBEX will formulate and implement six strategies for innovative development, including establishing a listing and listing direct link review mechanism, so that high-quality companies can quickly complete the relevant procedures for issuance and listing after one year of listing. The Beijing Stock Exchange and the New Third Board will also strengthen the connection and cooperation with other markets, unblock the service chain of the capital market for small and medium-sized enterprises, and form a joint force for collaborative services for small and medium-sized enterprises.