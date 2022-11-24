Recently, Glintwine mulled wine band’s first album “Sip on that glintwine” was published by Beijing Universal Audiovisual, and the digital and physical albums have been fully launched. “Sip on that glintwine” includes new classical, jazz, Latin and other music styles. The band combines different styles of music through exquisite interpretation and skills to form a unique style. Composer and professor of the Central Conservatory of Music Zhang Shuai commented on the lead singer Didi – “delicate, wild, mysterious, unmissable voice”. Guitarist Jason Vieaux, winner of the Grammy Best Classical Solo Album, praised Pu Xiaobo’s performance in the album – “thick and deep natural sound, exquisite and emotional guitar performance”. Yang Yuying, a famous singer and music producer, commented on the album of Hot Glintwine Mulled Wine Band, “simple and deep dance, lifting the skirt like red wine”. Composer and professor of the Central Conservatory of Music Zhang Shuai commented on the lead singer Didi – “delicate, wild, mysterious, unmissable voice”. Guitarist Jason Vieaux, winner of the Grammy Best Classical Solo Album, praised Pu Xiaobo’s performance in the album – “thick and deep natural sound, exquisite and emotional guitar performance”. Famous singer and music producer Yang Yuying commented on Mulled Wine’s album “simple and deep dance, lifting the skirt like red wine”. As a new domestic band, Glintwine Mulled Wine Band is composed of two musicians graduated from Yale University, Didi and Pu Xiaobo. The lead singer of the band, Didi, whose real name is Zhang Qiudi, graduated from Yale University. Didi travels across borders in multiple identities. She runs her own wine brand and is also the manager of the public account “Didi on the Road”. Didi graduated from the East Asian Institute of Yale University as a graduate student. She was once the only Asian woman in the prestigious Yale A cappella. Graduated from the University of Washington with a double major in anthropology and modern dance, with a minor in Russian, and was an exchange student at Moscow University. After graduation, he traveled to Kazakhstan, Georgia, Ukraine and other countries on the Silk Road, and cooperated with local artists, including Geo Folk Tour, a national treasure-level polyphonic choir of Georgia, and the Ukrainian National Ballet. Didi is a mezzo-soprano with a thick voice. The voice is full and highly recognizable. At the same time, she also has a very careful handling of details in the singing. When listening, she can catch the audience in an instant. See also SuperJunior prodigy re-infected with the new crown has stopped all schedules Self-quarantine_Ongoing_Check_Return Pu Xiaobo, guitarist of the band, is a young teacher of the music department of Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University United International College. He was praised by guitarist William Kaningaiser as “a very talented young guitar player”. Pu Xiaobo’s performances have traveled all over Asia and America, including Carnegie Hall in the United States and Shenzhen Concert Hall. Pu Xiaobo studied at the Middle School Attached to the Central Conservatory of Music, the Curtis Institute of Music, Yale University and the Manhattan School of Music. Pu Xiaobo has also cooperated with the Curtis Symphony Orchestra, China Philharmonic Orchestra, Beijing Young Wind Orchestra, Yale University Camerata Chorus, etc. In 2018, he was invited to participate in the recording of composer Poul Ruder’s solo collection, Ocean’s Razor, which was released by Bridge Records. Pu Xiaobo’s studio albums are worth listening to and savoring carefully. His years of stage experience are also shown in his excellent live performances. Every performance will bring different audio-visual feelings to the audience.

Recently, Glintwine mulled wine band’s first album “Sip on that glintwine” was published by Beijing Universal Audiovisual, and the digital and physical albums have been fully launched. “Sip on that glintwine” includes new classical, jazz, Latin and other music styles. The band combines different styles of music through exquisite interpretation and skills to form a unique style.

Composer and professor of the Central Conservatory of Music Zhang Shuai commented on the lead singer Didi – "delicate, wild, mysterious, unmissable voice". Guitarist Jason Vieaux, winner of the Grammy Best Classical Solo Album, praised Pu Xiaobo's performance in the album – "thick and deep natural sound, exquisite and emotional guitar performance". Yang Yuying, a famous singer and music producer, commented on the album of Hot Glintwine Mulled Wine Band, "simple and deep dance, lifting the skirt like red wine".

As a new domestic band, Glintwine Mulled Wine Band is composed of two musicians graduated from Yale University, Didi and Pu Xiaobo.

The lead singer of the band, Didi, whose real name is Zhang Qiudi, graduated from Yale University. Didi travels across borders in multiple identities. She runs her own wine brand and is also the manager of the public account “Didi on the Road”. Didi graduated from the East Asian Institute of Yale University as a graduate student. She was once the only Asian woman in the prestigious Yale A cappella. Graduated from the University of Washington with a double major in anthropology and modern dance, with a minor in Russian, and was an exchange student at Moscow State University. After graduation, he traveled to Kazakhstan, Georgia, Ukraine and other countries on the Silk Road, and cooperated with local artists, including Geo Folk Tour, a national treasure-level polyphonic choir of Georgia, and the Ukrainian National Ballet. Didi is a mezzo-soprano with a thick voice. The voice is full and highly recognizable. At the same time, she also has a very careful handling of details in the singing. When listening, she can catch the audience in an instant.

Pu Xiaobo, guitarist of the band, is a young teacher of the music department of Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University United International College. He was praised by guitarist William Kaningaiser as “a very talented young guitar player”. Pu Xiaobo’s performances have traveled all over Asia and America, including Carnegie Hall in the United States and Shenzhen Concert Hall. Pu Xiaobo studied at the Middle School Attached to the Central Conservatory of Music, the Curtis Institute of Music, Yale University and the Manhattan School of Music. Pu Xiaobo has also cooperated with the Curtis Symphony Orchestra, China Philharmonic Orchestra, Beijing Young Wind Orchestra, Yale University Camerata Chorus, etc. In 2018, he was invited to participate in the recording of composer Poul Ruder’s solo collection, Ocean’s Razor, which was released by Bridge Records. Pu Xiaobo’s studio albums are worth listening to and savoring carefully. His years of stage experience are also shown in his excellent live performances. Every performance will bring different audio-visual feelings to the audience.