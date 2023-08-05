The 2023 World Computing Conference in Changsha: Exploring the New Heights of the Computing Industry

The 2023 World Computing Conference will be held in Changsha from September 15th to 16th. This conference aims to further create a high-end event for the world‘s computing industry, create an atmosphere for international development and cooperation, build a professional exchange and docking platform, and accelerate the advancement of computing innovation technologies and The industrialization process with the goal of landing results.

It is reported that this will be the fifth consecutive World Computing Conference held in Changsha. Against the background of the booming global computing power, the emergence of large-scale model applications, and the accelerated transformation and upgrading of traditional industries by intelligent computing, what new highlights will this conference have? Since the World Computing Conference permanently settled in Changsha in 2019, what achievements and achievements has Changsha made? Highlights? With these questions, the reporter conducted an interview.

The 2023 World Computing Conference will focus on the theme of “Computing Everything, New Changes in the Computing Industry”, centering on the main line of “Computing Everything, Digital and Intelligent Advancement”, designing a prelude, opening a new game, computing highlands, data foundation, and intelligent applications Five chapters, focusing on data, computing power, 6G, quantum technology, AI large-scale models, artificial intelligence, etc., planning the frontier trend of “artificial intelligence and smart society”, data elements forum, advanced computing forum, “quantum computing and quantum information” international Cooperation Forum and many other thematic activities.

The conference also invited Turing Award winner Yao Qizhi, academicians and experts such as Xue Qikun, Ni Guangnan, Shen Changxiang, Liao Xiangke, Jiang Xiaojuan, Mo Zeyao, as well as domestic and foreign computing companies such as China Electronics, Huawei, Sugon, Qualcomm, and IBM. Guests, conduct summit dialogues and high-end seminars, discuss industry development hotspots, introduce the latest developments in computing, exchange key common technologies, and discuss new heights in the computing industry.

At present, the World Computing Conference has become an important window for the world to understand China‘s computing industry, and an important platform for gathering resources and elements of the global computing industry.

The reporter learned that the conference will also release a number of latest intellectual achievements such as heterogeneous computing and brain-like computing, as well as the annual “Top Ten Black Technologies”. , 5G, cloud live broadcast and other technologies, the whole process of the whole media presents the grand occasion of the conference.

Looking around the world, there is always a new engine that activates the potential of data elements in various industries, whether it is “Beidou” or “Kirin”, which is as big as a country’s important weapon, or as small as “scanning code payment”. Emerging from “Galaxy” and starting from “Tianhe”, Changsha has accumulated a lot in the field of independent security advanced computing.

As the birthplace of supercomputers and the source of the “two cores and one ecology” technology system, Changsha is also the only city in the country that can independently design and produce computer basic software and hardware such as operating systems, core chips, and complete machine terminals.

In recent years, Changsha has organically combined advanced computing and information security industries to cultivate a new generation of independent security computing system industry clusters with Changsha characteristics, becoming the only “computing” industry cluster among the 45 national advanced manufacturing clusters in the country.

The data shows that in 2022, the scale of Changsha’s new-generation independent secure computing system industry cluster will account for 35.2% of the country’s total, with more than 1,400 advanced computing backbone enterprises covering hardware, software, systems, complete machines and other fields, forming a relatively Complete industrial ecology, the current local supporting rate of the industry has reached 90%.

In terms of hardware development, Changsha has mastered a number of key core technologies such as CPU, GPU, operating system, and Beidou. The market share of “six machines and seven cores” products ranks first in the country.

How does “No. 1 in the country” reflect? “Great Wall complete machines and Xiangjiang Kunpeng complete machines have shipped more than 1 million units nationwide, ranking first in market share; out of every ten Xinchuang complete machines in the country, 9 are in use Jingjiawei’s GPUs, 8 units use Feiteng’s CPU, and 6 units use Guokewei’s SSD solid state hard disk.” According to the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, Great Wall Yinhe and Zhuliangwei’s DSP products are widely used in industrial control field, occupying half of the national market.

In terms of software ecological construction, the “two cores and one ecology” technology system pioneered by Changsha has become the preferred path for the national innovation industry. At present, 2.17 million software and hardware products from more than 42,000 companies have been integrated into the system.

In terms of personnel training, Changsha actively takes advantage of the characteristics of the “Double First-Class” colleges and universities gathered in Hunan, such as National Defense University, Central South University, and Hunan University, and builds a talent cultivation base with advantageous disciplines. High-quality development provides inexhaustible momentum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

