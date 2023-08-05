Beijing Battles Historic Floods: Stranded Passengers Rescued, Relief Efforts in Full Swing

Title: Beijing’s Historic Flooding: Stranded passengers rescued, restoration efforts underway

At 2:10 am on August 3, the last batch of passengers stranded at Anjiazhuang Station and Luopoling Station in Mentougou District, Beijing arrived safely at Beijing Fengtai Station. This marked the successful transportation of all stranded passengers on trains K396, K1178, and Z180, who were trapped due to heavy rain.

Over the past few days, Beijing has experienced historically rare floods. From 20:00 on July 29 to 7:00 on August 2, the city witnessed the highest rainfall in its instrumental measurement records of 140 years. The torrential rain caused severe flooding and brought about numerous challenges. However, the Party Central Committee, the State Council, and relevant departments have been united in their efforts to combat floods, rescue stranded individuals, and ensure the safety of lives, property, and overall societal stability.

The article highlights the proactive approach taken by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee in addressing flood prevention and relief work. General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was returning to Beijing after an inspection tour, closely monitored the rainstorm situation and provided important instructions on flood control and disaster relief in early July. He emphasized the need for comprehensive planning, coordination, monitoring, and early warning systems to mitigate losses and protect lives and property.

The sudden heavy rainfall in Beijing had a severe impact on transportation, with the Fengtai-Shacheng Railway being heavily damaged. Trains K396, K1178, and Z180 were urgently stopped, leaving over 2,800 passengers stranded. However, local and relevant departments worked tirelessly to organize rescue efforts, procure essential supplies, and ensure the safety of the trapped individuals. The concern and support of General Secretary Xi Jinping played a significant role in these efforts.

The article also highlights the adverse effects of the floods in various districts, including Mentougou, Fangshan, and Changping. The disruption of communication and power in these areas and the destruction of roads posed significant challenges. However, the article assures readers that the affected populations have been properly resettled, and post-disaster reconstruction efforts are underway.

The Party Central Committee and the State Council have made a series of deployments to combat the floods. The leaders of local party and government agencies were instructed to command from the frontlines and mobilize all available resources to restore roads, electricity, and communications promptly. The railway department was directed to repair the interrupted rail network, and the National Defense Headquarters was tasked with managing watershed areas and organizing flood control and disaster relief efforts.

Premier of the State Council, Li Qiang, issued instructions and specific requirements to all relevant departments in Beijing, emphasizing the importance of flood prevention and disaster relief measures to protect lives and property. Beijing’s various departments and units have responded swiftly, implementing flood prevention measures, mobilizing rescue teams, and ensuring the safety and well-being of the people.

The article concludes by highlighting the resilience and dedication displayed by party members, grassroots organizations, and military personnel involved in flood control and emergency rescue operations. These heroic efforts, coupled with the ongoing support from relevant departments, offer hope to the affected populations and demonstrate that Beijing is capable of withstanding this unprecedented test.

As Beijing continues its recovery and restoration efforts, there is a sense of unity and determination among the people to overcome the challenges brought about by these historic floods.