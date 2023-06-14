The added value of the automobile manufacturing industry in April increased by 54.8% year-on-year – Xinhua English.news.cn

The reporter learned from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics on the 13th that in April, the added value of industries above designated size in the province increased by 0.7% year-on-year, 0.7 percentage points faster than in March. From January to April, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 2.2% year-on-year.

In April, the added value of the energy industry above the designated size increased by 2.0% year-on-year.

In April, the added value of non-energy industries above the designated size decreased by 1.3% year-on-year, and the rate of decline narrowed by 1.5 percentage points from the previous month; from January to April, the added value of non-energy industries increased by 1.3% year-on-year.

From the perspective of key non-energy industries, the non-energy industries with the top 5 added value experienced “four increases and one decrease”. In April, the added value of the automobile manufacturing industry increased by 54.8% year-on-year, an increase of 47.9 percentage points from the previous month; the computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing industry increased by 5.0% year-on-year, and the growth rate turned from negative to positive, an increase of 6.5 percentage points from the previous month; The metal mineral product industry increased by 4.1% year-on-year; the tobacco product industry increased by 13.4% year-on-year; the added value of the chemical raw material and chemical product manufacturing industry decreased by 1.8% year-on-year, and the decline narrowed by 2.4 percentage points from the previous month.

In April, the added value of the equipment manufacturing industry increased by 7.2% year-on-year, an increase of 11.3 percentage points from the previous month, and 5 percentage points faster than the growth rate of all industries above the designated size. In terms of industries, the eight equipment manufacturing industries experienced “five increases and three decreases”. The added value of the metal products industry increased by 10.8% year-on-year, the general equipment manufacturing industry increased by 0.6%, the automobile manufacturing industry increased by 54.8%, and the railway, shipbuilding, aerospace and other transportation industries increased by 10.8%. The equipment manufacturing industry increased by 2.3%, the computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing industry increased by 5.0%, the electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry decreased by 26.3% year-on-year, the special equipment manufacturing industry decreased by 11.0%, and the instrument and meter manufacturing industry decreased by 0.9%.

